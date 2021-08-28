 
 

Princess Diana Statue to Be Opened for Public on Anniversary of Her Death

Princess Diana Statue to Be Opened for Public on Anniversary of Her Death
Celebrity

The new statue of the Princess of Wales will be made available for public viewing to mark the anniversary of her tragic passing more than two decades ago.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - The new Princess Diana statue will be opened to the public to mark the anniversary of her death.

The Princess of Wales died in a car accident in Paris, France on 31 August 1997 and officials from Historic Royal Palaces have now decided to open the new memorial to the public next week (begs30Aug21).

A spokesperson for Historic Royal Palaces said, "We acknowledge that there will be interest in viewing the statue on that day."

Kensington Palace and its gardens are operating reduced opening hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however special arrangements had been made to allow visitors to view the statue - which was unveiled last month by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry - between the hours of 3 pm and 5 pm BST on Tuesday (31Aug21).

  See also...

Entry for the public is free and there is no need to book ahead, however visitors have been warned that they won't be allowed to approach the statue or leave flowers.

The statue unveiling saw the two princes reunite in London and Stewart Pearce - who was a friend of Princess Diana - subsequently claimed that they'd achieved "peace."

Stewart explained that coming together to celebrate their mother has helped the royals to find some common ground, following reports of a feud between them.

He said, "I feel that the vibration of it has detonated the essence of peace. By the behaviours that were just so easy, so formal - or informal, rather - so humorous between the two of them, I felt that that behaviour would actually completely change the way that the vilification has taken place, which is really based on the fear or (ideas of) so many people with so many opinions thinking that they’ve actually been talking to individuals within the royal court."

You can share this post!

Nia Dacosta Opens Up on Her Experience With Racism as Director

George MacKay Joins Rege-Jean Page as Contender for New James Bond
Related Posts
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding Cake Sold for $2K After Bidding War

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding Cake Sold for $2K After Bidding War

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding Cake Up for Sale 40 Years After Their Nuptials

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding Cake Up for Sale 40 Years After Their Nuptials

Princess Diana's Royal Car Sold for $72,000 in Auction

Princess Diana's Royal Car Sold for $72,000 in Auction

Journalist Insists BBC Bombshell Interview Was Not Responsible for Princess Diana's Death

Journalist Insists BBC Bombshell Interview Was Not Responsible for Princess Diana's Death

Most Read
PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit
Celebrity

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked