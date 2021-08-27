 
 

Fat Joe Defends Himself After Being Accused of Snitching by Cuban Link

After being accused of snitching, the 'All the Way Up' hitmaker fires back by saying that the 'Lean Back' spitter is 'telling lies' because of the hatred towards him.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fat Joe has finally reacted to snitching allegations from Cuban Link. Taking to his social media account, the "All the Way Up" rapper defended himself by accusing the "Lean Back" spitter of telling lies.

"When the HATE don't work they start telling lies," the 51-year-old wrote on his Instagram page alongside a portrait of himself. In the comment section of the post, the rapper received a bunch of support. Fellow rapper Busta Rhymes said, "On God!!" while celebrity news account Hot Free Style added, "When they see u winning they make up lies…keep shining."

His statement came after Link shared the document, which Link himself admitted might not be legitimate but does contain Joe's name, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena. "Exhibit A-the paperwork is in," the 46-year-old musician said in a clip he shared on Wednesday, August 25.

"Now you might understand why I couldn't get along with that animal but I guess let's wait for the authenticity of this here paperwork," he stated. "But like I said I'm just gonna sit back and watch the pale beluga whale get Brought in to shore by the rest of the fisherman!!"

Link, born Felix Delgado, also posted a document stamped "government exhibit," which described Joe explaining how he got the name "Joey Crack" for selling crack on Union avenue and knowing a man who was murdered in which he named several suspects. His latest claim was particularly interesting as Joe himself is one of the strongest critics when it comes to "snitching," being one of the most vocal rappers against informants like Tekashi 6ix9ine, who accepted a plea deal in order to save himself in a police gang investigation.

Information by Tekashi in his racketeering trial in 2019 later led to the arrest of several people, including gang members who are now staying behind bars. However, Fat Joe wasn't sympathetic to 6ix9ine's case as he said the rapper could never be his friend because he's a snitch.

"I thought he was a nice guy, and now he can't be my friend, he can't come around me ever again. Those are rules. He crossed that line," Joe said. "I don't even understand if I go to the club and they play his song -- I'm keepin it a buck. I pray for people who cross that line -- when they talk to the police and they snitch, I pray for them."

