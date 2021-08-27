 
 

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

While the SlutWalk founder appears to be tired of men after breaking up with her serial cheater boyfriend, Alexander Edwards has had a lot of fun hanging out with Tyga in London.

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose seems to be done with men following her failed relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards. Several days after exposing her ex for allegedly cheating on her with at least 12 women, the former glamor model has hinted that she may be dating a girl from now on.

Making her intent be known, the 37-year-old took to Instagram Story on Thursday, August 26 to repost a video in which a woman expressed her disdain at men. "We're tired of y'all n***as," the woman ranted in the clip. Apparently sharing the sentiment, the model captioned her Story, "I'm getting me a wife. F**k deez n***as" with a face of tears of joy emoji.

While Amber is still reeling from her failed relationship, her ex AE doesn't have a problem having fun out there. In a photo posted on his Instagram account on Thursday, he was seen hanging out with Tyga in London.

The Def Jam record label executive and the "Ayy Macarena" rapper were sitting with a box of expensive watches between them. Apparently flexing the luxury items, he captioned the snap, "We talkin watches.. they talk & watch us."

Amber hinted on August 18 that she had called it quits with AE as she exposed his infidelity. "I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes," the SlutWalk founder wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "All 12 of y'all bums (The ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."

"I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return," the ex-wife of Wiz Khalifa added. "I'll never say the girls' names because I'm not in the business of ruining lives but y'all know who you are."

Just hours later, AE admitted that he was unfaithful during their relationship. However, instead of showing remorse, AE claimed that it is his "nature" to cheat. "I know that I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that," he said in an interview.

