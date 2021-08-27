Jay Cutler Admits That Dating After Kristin Cavallari Split Is 'Hard as Hell'

WENN/Apega Celebrity

In a inaugural episode of 'Uncut with Jay Cutler' podcast, the 48-year-old former NFL quarter back shares that he finds dating again following his divorce from the TV star 'hard as hell.'

Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Moving on is easier said than done for Jay Cutler. In a new episode of his podcast, the former NFL quarterback talked about jumping back into the dating game following his split from Kristin Cavallari.

In a inaugural episode of "Uncut with Jay Cutler" podcast, Jay shared that he found dating again "hard as hell." He went on to elaborate, "Meeting people is hard."

The 48-year-old explained, "I think finding out what people really want from you -- I think that's probably an issue. I'm at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have just changed. It isn't just a purely selfish play by my part."

Jay also claimed that "there are a lot of other aspects that have to be taken into consideration whenever you get back out into that world and the whole landscape has changed." He added, "There are apps, there's Twitter, there's Instagram, it's a whole different ball game. You're not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn't exist anymore."

When it comes to what he's looking for in his future partner, Jay revealed that he's uncertain as well. "I wish I knew. I think I'm trying to figure out throughout this process, but I will," he said. "It's not a rush for me at this point."

Kristin and Jay announced their separation in April, ending their 7 years of their marriage. The "Very Cavallari" alum writing at the time, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Jay and Kristin share three children, Camden Jack (9), Jaxon Wyatt (7) and Saylor James (5), together.