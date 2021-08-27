Rihanna and A$AP Rocky May Get Engaged 'Soon' as They See Each Other as 'Life Partners'

Instagram Celebrity

It is reported that the self-made billionaire's mother Monica Braithwaite 'would love to see' her daughter getting married as she and her boyfriend 'are so madly in love.'

AceShowbiz - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are hearing wedding bells soon, if a new report is to be believed. It is said that the power couple may be engaged "soon" as they see each other as "life partners."

"These two are so madly in love, and it's true there's a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works," a source close to the "Umbrella" hitmaker told Us Weekly. "Going by the hints Rocky's been dropping, [it] may well happen soon, but there's no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they've got going."

The source went on to add that the 33-year-old songstress and her boyfriend are serious about their relationship regardless of their marital status. However, the informant reported that the Grammy-winning songstress' friends and family hoped she would tie the knot at some point.

"They're very open with friends that it's unlike any connection they've ever experienced with anyone else and they see each other as life partners," the insider said of Rihanna and A$AP. "They don't need a piece of paper to be happy, but Ri's a real romantic and her friends and family. Her mom [Monica Braithwaite], especially, would love to see her married."

Rihanna and A$AP were first rumored to be dating in 2013 after the [A$AP Mob] member served as the opening act for her "Diamonds World Tour". Though the "Praise the Lord" spitter once insisted they were just friends, the two-time Grammy-nominee rapper sparked romance rumors with the self-made billionaire yet again in the wake of his 2015 split from his ex-partner Chanel Iman.

In an interview with GQ released in May this year, he gushed about his relationship with the Barbadian beauty, declaring that the "We Found Love" singer is "the love of [his] life" and even calling her "my lady."

Previously, Rihanna was in a relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. They were believed to be together since 2017, but called it quits in January 2020. Prior to that, she infamously dated Chris Brown on and off.