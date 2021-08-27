Tristan Thompson Dragged Over 'Improving Your Life' Advice

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson just wants to share a positive message to his followers when his post was met with criticism. The Sacramento Kings player took to his Instagram account to give out advice to people, telling them to "improve your health, your career, your life."

Alongside pictures of himself playing basketball, Tristan wrote on Wednesday, August 25, "Want to improve your health, your career, your life?" The 30-year-old NFL star then added, "Keep showing up. Keep showing up. Keep showing up."

Social media users quickly trolled Tristan over the post, insinuating that he wasn't the right person to give any advice considering his relationship with his baby mama Khloe Kardashian. "How about improving relationships?" one person asked. Meanwhile, someone else urged Tristan to "Improve being a better partner," seemingly taking aim at him over his cheating scandals.

"Practice what you preach," another user wrote, while one comment read, "How about not being unfaithful every 3-5 business days??? Focus on ball Tristan…"

Tristan's post arrives amid rumors that he's dating Iggy Azalea following his split from Khloe. The "Fancy" hitmaker, however, denied the reports evehemently in a series of tweets earlier this month. "Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I've literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. Y'all are really that bored?!?!" Iggy wrote on Sunday, August 22. In a follow-up tweet, the raptress added, "S**t is very, very weird behavior."

The mom of one also insisted that he had no any relationship nor correlation with Tristan, who shares a daughter with Khloe. "Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON," Iggy claimed. She added, "Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I'm a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bulls**t, so I'm actually annoyed."

Prior to this, Tristan allegedly rekindled his romance with Khloe, with whom he shares daughter True together. Sources, however, claimed that the pair, "are not back together" despite rumors. "They get along well though. Khloe is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now," the informant added.

While they're not getting back together romantically, nothing will change when it comes to staying amicable for their daughter. "They have a healthy co-parenting relationship - and they will be seen together with True," another source revealed. "Not the first time, nor will it be the last. They are on the same page when it comes to their daughter."