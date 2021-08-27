Jake Paul Declares He Won't Apologize to Tyron Woodley After His Crew Taunts MMA Star's Mom

Instagram Celebrity

Tyron's sister, who also attends his news conference at the Hilton with their mother Deborah, directly confronts Jake's training partner for talking trash to their mom.

AceShowbiz - Jake Paul believes that he doesn't owe anything to Tyron Woodley. Although one person from his entourage taunted the latter's mother during a news conference, the YouTube star declared that he won't apologize to the MMA star on behalf of his crew.

"I don't think it's needed," the 24-year-old told ESPN on Thursday, August 26. "There's only a couple more days left of me dealing with him or seeing him. I'm sure everyone is gonna go home, eat their dinners and get over it. We're all men and women at the end of the day. We're not going to be resentful."

Though so, Jake wished that the altercation didn't happen. "I'm sitting here talking about how much I love my mom, how much I love my girlfriend," he shared. "Then of course Tyron's mom gets into an altercation. I just wish it was something else. If it was something else, I'd be like, 'Great, we sold more pay-per-views.' On this day, with how it went down, I just didn't like it."

"This is the fight business. This is part of it. Sometimes I think we forget that. While I am upset, it's like yeah, this isn't soccer where everyone is kind and respectful. We're trying to take each other's heads off, literally. This is a dangerous sport," the younger brother of Logan Paul added. "So it is a reminder going into Sunday that you've got to protect yourself at all times."

The incident occurred after Jake's training partner talked trash to Tyron's mother Deborah, who attended the Thursday press conference at the Hilton along with her daughter. Before Tryon got through the crowd of media and camp members, his sister was quick to confront the man insulting their mom.

Tryon, who will take on Jake in a boxing match on Sunday, August 29 in Cleveland, was held back by security before things got physical. He and his family later left the crowded room. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

When addressing the dispute, Tryon told ESPN, "One thing I don't do is disrespect." He then pointed out, "And when disrespect comes to my mother, it's a whole issue. F**k this money, f**k this bag, f**k the pay-per-view, f**k the fight. When it comes to that, it will not be tolerated."

"They shouldn't have said nothing," the former UFC Welterweight Champion emphasized. "They shouldn't have asked her what's two times two. I'm looking, I'm trying to do the face-off and I hear him going back and forth with my mom. Any time something is going back and forth, that's unacceptable. I don't care who you are, what nationality you are. It's unacceptable."