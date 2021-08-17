Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Not Getting Back Together Despite Reconciliation Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Although she is no longer in a romantic relationship with her baby daddy, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum reportedly 'will always have feelings towards' him.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were recently rumored to have given their failed romance another chance. However, a new report shut down the speculation, insisting that they aren't getting back together.

"[Khloe and Tristan] are telling people they aren't back together, but have been hanging out pretty often with True," a source close to the Good American founder told E! News. "[She] will always have feelings towards Tristan... It's hard for her and she wishes these weren't the circumstances."

Noting that Khloe is "very cordial" with Tristan, the source explained, "She wants him around and they talk every day." The insider went on to share, "Khloe has forgiven him for what he's done and would rather just be on good terms with him."

A separate insider, meanwhile, informed Page six, "They have a healthy co-parenting relationship-and they will be seen together with True." The inside source further elaborated, "Not the first time, nor will it be the last. They are on the same page when it comes to their daughter."

The reports came just one day after In Touch Weekly claimed Khloe and Tristan rekindled their romance. "It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she's desperate to make it work and he's once again promised to do better," an unnamed source told the outlet. "Khloe wants Tristan in True's life and she's still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over."

"[Tristan] promised Khloe that things will be different this time around and that he signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True, and be a proper family," the source continued. "She believes him."

Khloe and Tristan, who had been dating on-and-off, allegedly split in June. On what led to the breakup, the NBA star was allegedly caught entering a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party earlier that month and "looked disheveled" once he left the room.

The pair first called it quits in February 2019. At that time, the Sacramento Kings player was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Both Khloe and Tristan have yet to confirm their relationship status. However, the daughter of Kris Jenner just called out a Twitter user who said she "has no [self-worth]" while retweeting an article about her reconciliation with her baby daddy. In response, she argued, "You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me."

Tristan himself also seemed to address the reconciliation rumors between him and Khloe. "Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore," he tweeted, before adding in another post, "So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."