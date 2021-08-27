Saweetie Shuts Down Quavo Reconciliation Rumors

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The 'Icy Girl' raptress takes to Twitter to put reports of her reunion with her ex-boyfriend to rest and shift the focus to her McDonald's collaboration instead.

AceShowbiz - Saweetie isn't getting back together with Quavo despite recent reports indicating the contrary. Several days after rumors emerged that she may be giving her romance with her ex-boyfriend another try, the "Tap In" hitmaker has set things straight.

The 28-year-old star took to Twitter on Thursday, August 26 to address the speculation about her dating life. Debunking the story, she called it "pinocchio a** article," suggesting there's no truth whatsoever to the news.

She then shifted the focus to her McDonald's collaboration, adding in the same tweet, "anyways back to this #saweetiemeal." She also included a link to the article which first spread the news of her supposed reconciliation with Quavo.

In the HollywoodLife.com's article, it was said that Saweetie and Quavo have reconnected and hung out together in New York, five months after their messy breakup. Citing a so-called music insider, the site claimed "My Type" raptress has agreed to meet up with the Migos star after he begged to see her. "Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL," the source allegedly said.

"Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he's been asking to see her," the source further spilled, before adding, "Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they're both there at the same time."

It was noted though that they were not officially back together yet. "Nothing is official as of the moment, but don't be surprised if you hear they've reconciled," so the source claimed.

Saweetie confirmed she had called it quits with Quavo in March, after dating since September 2018. Later in the same month, video surfaced of their physical altercation in an elevator. She, however, clarified that "this unfortunate incident happened a year ago" and the physical altercation did not lead to their breakup.