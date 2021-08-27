 
 

Saweetie Shuts Down Quavo Reconciliation Rumors

Saweetie Shuts Down Quavo Reconciliation Rumors
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 'Icy Girl' raptress takes to Twitter to put reports of her reunion with her ex-boyfriend to rest and shift the focus to her McDonald's collaboration instead.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Saweetie isn't getting back together with Quavo despite recent reports indicating the contrary. Several days after rumors emerged that she may be giving her romance with her ex-boyfriend another try, the "Tap In" hitmaker has set things straight.

The 28-year-old star took to Twitter on Thursday, August 26 to address the speculation about her dating life. Debunking the story, she called it "pinocchio a** article," suggesting there's no truth whatsoever to the news.

She then shifted the focus to her McDonald's collaboration, adding in the same tweet, "anyways back to this #saweetiemeal." She also included a link to the article which first spread the news of her supposed reconciliation with Quavo.

  See also...

In the HollywoodLife.com's article, it was said that Saweetie and Quavo have reconnected and hung out together in New York, five months after their messy breakup. Citing a so-called music insider, the site claimed "My Type" raptress has agreed to meet up with the Migos star after he begged to see her. "Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL," the source allegedly said.

"Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he's been asking to see her," the source further spilled, before adding, "Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they're both there at the same time."

It was noted though that they were not officially back together yet. "Nothing is official as of the moment, but don't be surprised if you hear they've reconciled," so the source claimed.

Saweetie confirmed she had called it quits with Quavo in March, after dating since September 2018. Later in the same month, video surfaced of their physical altercation in an elevator. She, however, clarified that "this unfortunate incident happened a year ago" and the physical altercation did not lead to their breakup.

You can share this post!

Tristan Thompson Dragged Over 'Improving Your Life' Advice
Related Posts
Saweetie and Quavo Reportedly Link Up in New York Months After Dramatic Split

Saweetie and Quavo Reportedly Link Up in New York Months After Dramatic Split

Saweetie Calls on People to Stop Spreading Hate as She Addresses Homophobia in Rap Community

Saweetie Calls on People to Stop Spreading Hate as She Addresses Homophobia in Rap Community

Saweetie Can't Wait to Release Cher Collaboration in 'a Couple of Months'

Saweetie Can't Wait to Release Cher Collaboration in 'a Couple of Months'

Saweetie Ridiculed on Twitter Over Her McDonald's Meal

Saweetie Ridiculed on Twitter Over Her McDonald's Meal

Most Read
PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit
Celebrity

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet