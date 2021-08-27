Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Reportedly Engaged After 5 Years Together

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The engagement news arrives roughly a month after the Daryl Dixon depicter on AMC's 'The Walking Dead' offered a rare glimpse into their personal life with their 2-year-old daughter Nova.

AceShowbiz - Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are apparently ready to take their relationship to the next level, after one kid and more than five years together. The couple has reportedly been engaged to be married.

Spilling the beans was PEOPLE's source, who did not provide other details regarding the pair's engagement or the proposal. However, another source shared the same story to Deuxmoi, gushing that the actress' engagement ring is "GORG" a.k.a. gorgeous.

Representative for the couple remain mum on the engagement report. The news arrives roughly a month after Norman shared a rare glimpse into their personal life with their daughter Nova Heidkruger.

On July 12, "The Walking Dead" star posted picture of the family of three during a walk. In the image, the dotting father carried his 2-year-old girl on his shoulders while "The Bridge" alum walked slightly ahead of them and pushed a stroller.

The 52-year-old actor also posted a birthday tribute to Diane on July 15, sharing a series of images capturing their intimate moments. In one picture, the couple was seen enjoying dinner at a restaurant while another image showed them snuggling up close to each other during a beach date. One picture stood out the most than the others as it featured their baby daughter grabbing the blonde actress' hair.

Diane and Norman met on the set of "Sky" in 2015. They were first seen together as a couple in 2016. In November 2018, they welcomed their first child together. She was previously married to French actor and director Guillaume Canet from 2001 until 2006 and in a longtime relationship with actor Joshua Jackson from 2006 until 2016.

As for Norman, he was dating supermodel Helena Christensen from 1998 to 2003. Together they have an 11-year-old son, Mingus Lucien Reedus.