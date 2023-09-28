Diane Kruger 'Incredibly' Stressed Out by Her Role as Working Mother

Instagram Celebrity

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Diane Kruger says being a working mother is "incredibly stressful." While she has become "more present" since giving birth to her and Norman Reedus' daughter Nova five years ago because she dedicates less time to taking on new projects, the 47-year-old actress acknowledged the pressure of juggling family life with her career can be tough.

"I can put myself in certain situations much more quickly and a lot of things in the game are easier for me," she told the new issue of Germany's GQ magazine.

"I also feel like I'm much more present because I take on fewer projects and can then enjoy them even more. On the other hand, it is of course incredibly stressful because you have two full-time jobs at once. You come home and things continue straight away. And on weekends you still get up at 7 am."

The "Swimming With Sharks" actress began her career as a model when she was just 15 years old and she was amazed to be booked for fashion jobs as the supermodels of the time seemed so "unattainable."

She said, "Before that, I was teased at school because I was smaller than most of my other classmates and because I danced ballet. Not a cool combination back then. That was the time of the big supermodels like Claudia Schiffer and Co., who seemed like unattainable Amazons to me. I couldn't believe that I was supposed to be beautiful too. But then suddenly everything happened very quickly, I took my first photos in Paris and started my modeling life."

Despite being a successful model, Diane was "scared" of being "judged" by her looks. She said, "It scared me to always be judged based on my appearance. Being dependent on how others think of you and what ideals of beauty are currently in vogue."

As a result, the "Inglourious Basterds" star found more freedom in acting. She said, "My success in the industry began the moment I realised that it was appreciated when I expressed myself also show my 'unattractive', vulnerable side. Just me, without a mask. That was an incredible relief for me."

"I was suddenly in my own world. It was such a great feeling that you could, and even should, show your feelings. You didn't have to be perfect all the time and you even got applause for it. At that moment I knew that I would do anything to be successful in this career."

