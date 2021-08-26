 
 

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

In court documents, Dell Curry claims his estranged wife 'began her extramarital affair' with former New England Patriots tight end Steve Johnson 'during the marriage and prior to the date of separation.'

  Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sonya Curry isn't single after all despite her split from Dell Curry. The mother of Stephen Curry has admitted to being in a relationship after her estranged husband accused her of cheating on him during their marriage.

The new details of the couple's separation are revealed through court documents obtained by TMZ. In the docs, Dell alleged that Sonya "began her extramarital affair" with ex-NFL star Steve Johnson "during the marriage and prior to the date of separation."

Dell added that "she lied to [him] each time she cheated on him." He additionally claimed Sonya is actually living with Steven in Tennessee and she should not be entitled to alimony because of it.

Sonya responded in her own documents that while she is currently in a dating relationship, she denied cheating on Dell. She said her relationship with Steven began "months after" she and Dell agreed to legally separate in March 2020.

Sonya also set things straight that she is not living with Steven, but she is now living on her own because Dell will not allow her to live at their home.

As reported before, Sonya filed her divorce papers on June 14 in North Carolina, citing Dell's "marital misconduct" as the reason for their split. She alleged that Dell had cheated on her with different women during their marriage.

Dell later responded in his own filing, accusing her of "acts of illicit sexual misconduct" prior to their separation. He additionally insisted that the mother of his children lied about his infidelity.

Dell and Sonya announced their separation on August 23. At the time, they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE, "After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage... As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness."

"We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths," the message continued to read. "We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."

Dell, who is a former NBA player, and Sonya were married in 1988. In addition to Stephen, they have two other children together, son Seth Curry and daughter Sydel Curry. While Stephen and Seth are currently active NBA players, Sydel played volleyball at Elon University and is married to NBA player Damion Lee.

