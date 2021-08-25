Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Instagram Celebrity

While Sonya Curry cites 'marital misconduct' as the reason for her split from Dell Curry, the former NBA star accuses her of 'acts of illicit sexual misconduct' in his filing.

AceShowbiz - Stephen Curry's mother appeared to have found a new love amid her divorce from Dell Curry. While Sonya Curry and her now-estranged husband accused each other of cheating in their divorce filings, it's reported that she already has a new boyfriend.

Sonya submitted her divorce papers on June 14 in North Carolina, citing Dell's "marital misconduct" as the reason for their split. She alleged that Dell had cheated on her with different women during their marriage.

Dell himself has responded to Sonya's filing by accusing her of "acts of illicit sexual misconduct" prior to their separation. According to TMZ, he insisted that the mother of his children lied about his infidelity.

Sonya then fired back at Dell. Admitting that she is indeed in a new relationship with another man, she made it clear that the romance began months after she called it quits with the former NBA player in March 2020. She also noted that she is not living with her new beau, shutting down her ex's claims.

Sonya initially preferred to keep the details of Dell's alleged affairs to herself as "one final act of trying to protect [Dell] and family from possible public exposure and scrutiny." However, "she was left with no choice" but to defend herself after Dell brought up his accusations.

News about Sonya and Dell's divorce hit media headlines on Monday, August 23. In a joint statement shared to PEOPLE, they said, "After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage... As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness."

"We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths," the message continued to read. "We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."