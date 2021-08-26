Katie Price Reportedly Isn't 'Mentally Strong Enough' for Court Appearance After Alleged Attack

Instagram Celebrity

According to her friends, the season 8 winner of 'Celebrity Big Brother' doesn't want to be 'dragged through the mill' and her private life to be 'scrutinized by all and sundry.'

AceShowbiz - Katie Price apparently hasn't fully healed mentally after recently becoming a victim of alleged assault. According to her pals, the season 8 winner of "Celebrity Big Brother" is not sure she's "mentally strong enough" to go for a court appearance.

"This is a nightmare situation for Katie," one of the 43-year-old TV star's friends told The Sun on Wednesday, August 25. "She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn't sure she's mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance."

Katie's pal went on revealing that "[Katie] doesn't want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinized by all and sundry. Katie doesn't see any other way out." Should Katie refuse to attend the hearing, the case against the mother of five's alleged attacker could be dropped within days. Meanwhile, a police spokesperson told the publication, "We have a duty of care to gather all evidence relating to this case and our inquiries continue."

In the early hours of Monday, Katie was rushed to hospital following an apparently "serious" altercation with a man, who remains unnamed, at a property in Essex, England. Following the incident, the "Katie Price: My Crazy Life" star said, "I've got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to the hospital. I'm still all dazed. I'm devastated. I've told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened." She also reportedly suffered a split eye and a suspected fractured jaw.

"I ran away after being punched - I ran to Harvey's house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured," Katie explained further of the incident. The former glamor model added, "The fight was unprovoked - I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can't say any more." Her engagement ring given to her by her fiance Carl Woods, approximately worth £50,000 ($68,788), was stolen in the attack.

The alleged attacker was arrested on suspicion of assault, as well as on suspicion of theft and coercive and controlling behavior. However, the man was released on police bail until September 20.