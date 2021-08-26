 
 

Katie Price Reportedly Isn't 'Mentally Strong Enough' for Court Appearance After Alleged Attack

Katie Price Reportedly Isn't 'Mentally Strong Enough' for Court Appearance After Alleged Attack
Instagram
Celebrity

According to her friends, the season 8 winner of 'Celebrity Big Brother' doesn't want to be 'dragged through the mill' and her private life to be 'scrutinized by all and sundry.'

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katie Price apparently hasn't fully healed mentally after recently becoming a victim of alleged assault. According to her pals, the season 8 winner of "Celebrity Big Brother" is not sure she's "mentally strong enough" to go for a court appearance.

"This is a nightmare situation for Katie," one of the 43-year-old TV star's friends told The Sun on Wednesday, August 25. "She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn't sure she's mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance."

Katie's pal went on revealing that "[Katie] doesn't want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinized by all and sundry. Katie doesn't see any other way out." Should Katie refuse to attend the hearing, the case against the mother of five's alleged attacker could be dropped within days. Meanwhile, a police spokesperson told the publication, "We have a duty of care to gather all evidence relating to this case and our inquiries continue."

  See also...

In the early hours of Monday, Katie was rushed to hospital following an apparently "serious" altercation with a man, who remains unnamed, at a property in Essex, England. Following the incident, the "Katie Price: My Crazy Life" star said, "I've got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to the hospital. I'm still all dazed. I'm devastated. I've told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened." She also reportedly suffered a split eye and a suspected fractured jaw.

"I ran away after being punched - I ran to Harvey's house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured," Katie explained further of the incident. The former glamor model added, "The fight was unprovoked - I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can't say any more." Her engagement ring given to her by her fiance Carl Woods, approximately worth £50,000 ($68,788), was stolen in the attack.

The alleged attacker was arrested on suspicion of assault, as well as on suspicion of theft and coercive and controlling behavior. However, the man was released on police bail until September 20.

You can share this post!

Arlo Parks Grateful for Double Win at 2021 AIM Independent Music Awards

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player
Related Posts
Katie Price's Alleged Attacker Released on Bail After Arrest Following Altercation

Katie Price's Alleged Attacker Released on Bail After Arrest Following Altercation

Katie Price Hospitalized for Eye Injury After A Serious Altercation

Katie Price Hospitalized for Eye Injury After A Serious Altercation

Katie Price Turns to IVF as She Tries for Baby No. 6

Katie Price Turns to IVF as She Tries for Baby No. 6

Katie Price's Ex Insists They're Still Married Following Her Engagement Announcement

Katie Price's Ex Insists They're Still Married Following Her Engagement Announcement

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign