'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Mourns Mom's Death on Eve of Her Wedding
In her lengthy tribute on Instagram to her late mom, the Bravo personality promises to 'always cherish' her mom's stories, wisdom, strength, and zest for life.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Alexia Echevarria is mourning the death of her mom shortly before her wedding to Todd Nepola. The reality TV star shared the devastating news on Instagram on Wednesday, August 25.

"Early this morning I lost my mom to the horrible and deadly COVID-19. The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill," Alexia wrote in the post alongside a photo of her and her late mother. "What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest."

Gushing over her mom, Alexia continued, "My mom, Nancy, was a woman of strength and beauty. Over the years I watched how she lived her life, HER WAY. My best friend, my psychiatrist but above all, she was my mother. My mother was the kind of woman that was respected, admired, inspirational and so ahead of her times."

Calling her late mom "a trailblazer in so many aspects of life," the Bravo personality continued, "A political refugee from Cuba, who put herself through medical school in the 1960s. Raised three children on her own with the help of my grandmother. A feminist and liberal with her social views. She always had an educated opinion. Her thoughts and views were so particular and unique. The crazy thing was she was always right!! She showed me to live unapologetically, never look back, and don't regret the things you’ve done but the things you haven't. 'Que no me quiten lo bailado.' "

Alexia promised to "always cherish your stories, your wisdom, your strength, and your zest for life." She also vowed, "I'll always admire your love for connecting with people and I will always share the love for your second homeland, Spain. To say I will miss you does no justice for what I feel, no amount of tears can express the pain I feel in losing you but then again thank you for the honor of sharing a lifetime with me."

"Rest In Peace Mami. I know you're in a better place dancing and drinking champagne. Please watch over us, as I need all the help from up above. I now have another angel. Until we meet again," she concluded her tribute.

