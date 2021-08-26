Lizzo Claims Drake Reached Out to Her After She Name-Dropped Him in Racy 'Rumors' Lyrics

Instagram Music

When speaking to Niall Horan on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the Grammy-winning artist also praises her collaborator Cardi B for the pregnant mom's assistance on the song.

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has stolen Drake's attention with "Rumors", her new single featuring Cardi B. When appearing in the Tuesday, August 24 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker claimed that the Canadian MC reached out to her after she name-dropped him in the song's racy lyrics.

Lizzo made the revelation after guest host Niall Horan told her, "There's a lyric in the song - 'No, I ain't f**k Drake yet.' Do explain." In response, the 33-year-old femcee quipped, "OK, so the original line was, 'No, I ain't f**k Niall yet.' The label said it was a little bit provocative. So I changed it to Drake, a safer bet."

Niall then asked, "Have you heard from Drake? Has he heard about this?" Lizzo then bragged about her popular track, saying, "I think he's heard the No. 4 song in the country." She then added, "Actually, I have heard from Drake. But that's all I'm gonna say on that."

During the interview, Lizzo praised Cardi for the success of their collaborative single. "I'm grateful to Cardi B, too. She really killed it on the song. Her and Cardi Jr. were in my music video. She brought her pregnant a** to set and I'm eternally grateful," she shared, before joking, "You know, because if I was pregnant, I would want to sit my a** at home and prop my feet and eat some hot Cheetos and Takis."

"I do that and I'm not even pregnant," Niall responded with perfect comedic timing, before Lizzo snapped back, "You wanna change that?" The Tuesday interview has since turned hilarious with both musicians shamelessly flirting with each other.

The pair also played a flirty game called "Are We Compatible", in which the One Direction member asked several questions to the hip-hop star, including "if we got married would you sign a prenup," "the minimum number of dates before you could fart in front of me" and "if we had a 3-way who would be the third person?"

Upon hearing the last question, Lizzo answered, "Ya'll gonna get me in f**kin' trouble." After she said, "Damn, who'll be the third person," the camera cut to TV host Guillermo Rodriguez.