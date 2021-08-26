 
 

Halsey Turns Heads With Gothic Glam Look on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

At the IMAX Premiere of their film 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power', the 'Bad at Love' hitmaker also makes red carpet debut as a couple with their boyfriend Alev Aydin.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halsey has turned heads on their first red carpet appearance since giving birth. Attending the premiere of their IMAX movie "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power", the "Bad at Love" hitmaker rocked gothic glam look.

On Wednesday, August 25, the 26-year-old musician took to their Instagram page to share photos of them wearing a black mesh minidress from Dolce & Gabbana for the premiere of their new album and accompanying film. For the event, the "Without You" singer added thigh-high tights with garters, a black veil, a Loree Rodkin choker adorned with a giant cross, and matching elbow-length gloves to complete their gothic style. They also wore a vampy lipstick and red-and-black eyeshadow look.

"Heart of darkness," Halsey captioned the post, adding heart and fire emojis. In the comment section, many of their famous friends praised their dramatic look. "13 Reasons Why" actor Tommy Dorfman commented, "F**k me UP." In the meantime, music producer Benny Blanco wrote, "I can't believe i saw u give birth last night," to which the first-time mom responded, "It's crazy cause most people will think you mean the movie."

The night outing was Halsey's first red carpet appearance with their boyfriend Alev Aydin. Taking to his Instagram page, Alev gushed over his girlfriend. "Between the album and the film, she's reached rare air, made the highest art, proud is the understatement of a lifetime," he wrote along with a photo of the happy couple at the event.

The premiere event also marked Halsey's first red carpet appearance since they became a mother to their baby boy Ender Ridley Aydin. The "Eastside" singer welcomed their first child on July 14. Nearly a week after giving birth, the Grammy-winning artist shared a photo of their bundle of joy on their Instagram page. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021," they captioned the post.

Of their upcoming fourth album "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" and its accompanying R-rated movie, Halsey explained that both feature themes of "everlasting love" and "permanence." They explained via Twitter, "Weirdly enough it was always supposed to be about mortality and everlasting love and our place / permanence. It was just amplified by me being pregnant. Introduced new themes of control and body horror and autonomy and conceit."

