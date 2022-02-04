'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Reacts to Being Compared to Teresa Giudice

Instagram Celebrity

After returning to Peacock's 'The Real Housewives of Miami', the reality TV star has sparked chatter among fans with how much she resembles the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' cast member.

AceShowbiz - Fans have been comparing Alexia Echevarria to Teresa Giudice ever since she returned to the Bravo-Peacock universe in 2021. As many fans took to social media to weigh in on the matter, "The Real Housewives of Miami" star has now responded to the comparison.

Speaking with Page Six, Alexia shared that her husband Todd Nepola alerted her to the comparisons. In response to that, Alexia shared that she told her husband, "Babe, they don't mean physically." She went on to explain, "They mean, like, my character, and all the adversity that we've gone through, and that we're such strong women, and we're good moms. We have a lot of similarities."

"But not that we physically look alike, because we don't," she added. "If we did, that's fine, too, but [Nepola] didn't get that."

Of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, Alexia said, "She's a very strong woman. She's had to overcome so much, but she still gets back up on her feet, she keeps on going, and I'm very happy for her that she found love again."

Alexia, however, claimed that she never met Teresa in person just yet. Despite that, she only has praises for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" star. Talking about the way Teresa handled recent reports about her fiance Luis Ruelas' past, Alexia said, "This is what we signed up to do. It's her narrative, it's her story. She should be able to say how it really happened because nobody knows her life more than she does, which is the same thing I say about my life."

Reports stated that Luis is a "sex-obsessed" Lothario who has a trail of ex-lovers who complain that his libido is virtually insatiable. It was also alleged that he got upset with one gal pal if they didn't have sex as much as four times a day, while his ex-fiancee Vanessa Reiser claimed in her lawsuit that he would "punish" her if she refused his constant sexual demands.

Vanessa alleged in the 2020 legal action, "He demanded that I be available for sex whenever he wanted. If I objected to his demands, Luis Ruelas would punish me. He would be nasty, withdraw from me, and blame me for what happened." The lawsuit was eventually settled outside of court for undisclosed terms.