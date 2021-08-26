 
 

Cynthia Nixon Makes a Dig at Andrew Cuomo for Being Stripped of His Emmy Award

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences rescinded the special honor given to the former Governor of New York after he resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cynthia Nixon has taken a swipe at politician Andrew Cuomo.

The "Sex and the City" actress - who ran against the politician for Democratic nomination in 2018 - made a dig at the former Governor of New York after he was stripped of his special Emmy award, which he won last year for his COVID-19 briefings.

She wrote on Twitter, "The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s) [sic]."

Cynthia Nixon's Tweet

Cynthia Nixon throws shade at Andrew Cuomo.

Cynthia has won two Emmys, one for "Sex and the City" in 2004, and she also triumphed in 2008 following a guest role in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit".

Her comments come after the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences rescinded Cuomo's Emmy following claims against him.

Earlier this month (August 2021), he resigned as governor after a report overseen by New York Attorney General Letitia James claimed he engaged in "unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and making inappropriate comments" with former and current New York state employees.

Following the report, the International Academy said in a statement, "In light of the New York Attorney General's report, and Andrew Cuomo's subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award."

"His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward."

While he has denied any intentional wrongdoing, Cuomo announced his resignation two weeks ago and officially quit as the Governor of New York this week.

He said, "I would never want to be unhelpful in any way. And I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing."

Following Cynthia's defeat to Cuomo in September 2018, the star admitted two months later she didn't think she would win the election because it was too "big a mountain to climb."

She said, "No [I didn't think I would win]. I hoped I would win. I tried to win. I'm proud of how much money [Cuomo] had to spend. It's a big, big, big mountain to climb.

"I think Andrew Cuomo doesn't like other Democrats. [Cuomo] doesn't like to pay for things. It's why he won't fund schools or rescue the subway. Just being able to get out there and say, 'We could do so much better in New York state, and here's how,' and actually having that message really fly because of how much coverage we got, I think that was a victory.' "

