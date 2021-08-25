Alicia Vikander Carries Baby During Ibiza Vacation With Michael Fassbender

WENN/Joe Celebrity

The pair's latest sighting fuels speculation that they may have quietly welcomed their first child together following pregnancy rumors that hit the 'Tomb Raider' actress last year.

AceShowbiz - Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are enjoying a downtime in Ibiza with the presence of a little companion. The couple has been joined by a baby during their getaway to the Spanish island.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the Lara Croft of 2018's "Tomb Raider" was seen carrying the infant while walking on the unpaved road. The 32-year-old dressed in a flowing white shirt dress with cut-out detailing and brown slippers. She also had a Louis Vuitton bag slung over her shoulder while wearing a black face mask.

Her husband Michael, meanwhile, was carrying their bags to a waiting car. He cut a casual look in a burgundy checked shirt and matching shorts while he went barefoot. The Irish-German actor protected his eyes from the glaring sun with dark shades while also wearing a blue face mask.

Their latest sighting fuels a speculation that they have quietly welcomed their first child. Back on August 2, Michael was first seen with a baby on the set of Alicia's new HBO series "Irma Vep", months after she was rumored to be pregnant.

At the time, the 44-year-old actor came in support of his wife who was filming the upcoming series in Paris. He was pictured cradling the baby while walking around the set. Donning a white long-sleeve shirt and pale grey pants, he also went barefoot at the time.

Alicia was later spotted cradling a baby at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport. During their journey, the "Dark Phoenix" actor was also spotted pushing the youngster in a pram. It's unclear though if it was the same baby that was seen with them in all three different occasions as the tot's face was always blurred in the paparazzi pictures.