Yung Joc Tosses a Chair and Swings on Son During Heated Argument

VH1/Atiba Jefferson Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star loses his cool as he feels disrespected because his son Amoni keeps talking back to him when they have a conversation about his safety.

Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yung Joc failed to keep his cool while trying to have a deep conversation with his son Amoni. The 40-year-old rapper threw a chair and almost got physical with his son before they got separated.

The heated argument was unfolding in front of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" camera. In the latest episode of the VH1 show, Joc and Amoni met at the former's nightclub to have a discussion after Amoni's mother persuaded the rapper to share some wisdom to the 20-year-old.

In a confessional, Joc shared his concern about his son's safety whenever he's outside. "It's hard being a black man trying to raise a black son. Every time I walk out the door, I gotta say, 'God, please protect me from anybody that wants to cause me harm, to the police,' " said Joc. "I'm trying to get that through [my son's] head."

The father later spoke to his son and told him that he risked his life by hanging out with the wrong people. He stressed the importance to have loyalty to his family and be safe out there in the streets, but Amoni kept talking back to his father.

Looking frustrated, Joc threw a chair at the wall. They resumed their conversation with Joc raising his voice, but Amoni refused to yield. As things got more intense, Joc was seen swinging on his son before some crew members rushed to restrain them.

Joc later addressed the argument on his radio show on Tuesday morning, August 24. He claimed that they were both calm for a long time during the conversation before the chair hurling moment. He also assured that his relationship with his son remains strong following the episode.