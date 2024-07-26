Alicia Vikander Secretly Welcomed Second Child With Husband Michael Fassbender Earlier This Year

Cover Images/GRAHAM WHITBY BOOT Celebrity

When confirming the arrival of her new bundle of joy, the 'Ex Machina' actress also opens up in a new interview about finding a balance between her career and family.

AceShowbiz - Alicia Vikander has become a mom of two. When speaking to her "Hope" co-star Taylor Russell for their joint interview with Elle, the "Tomb Raider" star confirmed that she and her husband Michael Fassbender welcomed their second child together earlier this year.

During the sit-down, Taylor told Alicia, "When I met you in Korea, you had literally just had your second baby, and the stuff we had to do in the film was so physical." The Canadian actress added, "I just thought, this is somebody who is clearly so in tune with her body, who knows how to take care of herself and has stamina. I was so impressed by how you showed up after doing something so intense."

In response, Alicia said, "All women have such different experiences, and going through it a second time was definitely harder for me. But I think training made it easier." The Swedish native went on to note, "Going through those nine months is like a marathon, so it does help if you're strong going into it.

"It's so physically demanding, and I have so much admiration for any woman who has done it," she further elaborated. "I gave birth four times on screen before I did it myself. Your job is to pretend as an actor, but every time I had to give birth, I said to every woman on set, 'I'm sorry.' I felt like such an imposter."

Alicia and Michael tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in 2021.

Alicia has been working on her new film "Firebrand", which centers around King Henry VIII's sixth wife Katherine Parr. On finding a balance between her career and family, she shared, "I am preparing for two jobs at the moment, and I have come to a point where I'm finding the balance between work and having a family."

"I narrow it down to two things now - the people I really want to work with, and the projects that I feel are going to be a creative, joyous time," she went on explaining. "I am privileged that I have the choice of whether I work on these big things.