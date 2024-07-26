 
Alicia Vikander Secretly Welcomed Second Child With Husband Michael Fassbender Earlier This Year
Cover Images/GRAHAM WHITBY BOOT
Celebrity

When confirming the arrival of her new bundle of joy, the 'Ex Machina' actress also opens up in a new interview about finding a balance between her career and family.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Alicia Vikander has become a mom of two. When speaking to her "Hope" co-star Taylor Russell for their joint interview with Elle, the "Tomb Raider" star confirmed that she and her husband Michael Fassbender welcomed their second child together earlier this year.

During the sit-down, Taylor told Alicia, "When I met you in Korea, you had literally just had your second baby, and the stuff we had to do in the film was so physical." The Canadian actress added, "I just thought, this is somebody who is clearly so in tune with her body, who knows how to take care of herself and has stamina. I was so impressed by how you showed up after doing something so intense."

In response, Alicia said, "All women have such different experiences, and going through it a second time was definitely harder for me. But I think training made it easier." The Swedish native went on to note, "Going through those nine months is like a marathon, so it does help if you're strong going into it.

  Editors' Pick

"It's so physically demanding, and I have so much admiration for any woman who has done it," she further elaborated. "I gave birth four times on screen before I did it myself. Your job is to pretend as an actor, but every time I had to give birth, I said to every woman on set, 'I'm sorry.' I felt like such an imposter."

Alicia and Michael tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in 2021.

Alicia has been working on her new film "Firebrand", which centers around King Henry VIII's sixth wife Katherine Parr. On finding a balance between her career and family, she shared, "I am preparing for two jobs at the moment, and I have come to a point where I'm finding the balance between work and having a family."

"I narrow it down to two things now - the people I really want to work with, and the projects that I feel are going to be a creative, joyous time," she went on explaining. "I am privileged that I have the choice of whether I work on these big things.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Alicia Vikander Relishes Challenging Herself With 'Wild' Roles

Alicia Vikander Relishes Challenging Herself With 'Wild' Roles

Alicia Vikander Details 'Extreme, Painful' Miscarriage Before Welcoming Son With Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander Details 'Extreme, Painful' Miscarriage Before Welcoming Son With Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander Shares Rare Details About Her 'Little Family' With Husband Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander Shares Rare Details About Her 'Little Family' With Husband Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander Confirms She Has Welcomed First Child With Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander Confirms She Has Welcomed First Child With Michael Fassbender

Latest News
Ryan Reynolds Confirms His Fourth Child Is a Boy
  • Jul 28, 2024

Ryan Reynolds Confirms His Fourth Child Is a Boy

Bhad Bhabie's BD Le Vaughn Under Fire After Denying Assault Allegations Despite Viral Clips
  • Jul 28, 2024

Bhad Bhabie's BD Le Vaughn Under Fire After Denying Assault Allegations Despite Viral Clips

'Real Housewives' Dating Show Spinoff Announced by Peacock: Here Are the Cast!
  • Jul 28, 2024

'Real Housewives' Dating Show Spinoff Announced by Peacock: Here Are the Cast!

Ten Celebrities Who Fall Victim to AI Hoopla
  • Jul 28, 2024

Ten Celebrities Who Fall Victim to AI Hoopla

Comic-Con 2024: 'Fantastic Four' Villain Galactus Teased With Spectacular Drone Show
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Fantastic Four' Villain Galactus Teased With Spectacular Drone Show

'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Josh Flagg Doubles Down on 'Selling Sunset' Criticism
  • Jul 28, 2024

'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Josh Flagg Doubles Down on 'Selling Sunset' Criticism