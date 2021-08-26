Tom Cruise Lost Front Teeth After Being Knocked Out by His Kid

WENN/Lia Toby Celebrity

According to the New York Post's former Editor in Chief, the 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' actor's removable dentures fell out of his mouth onto the tablecloth during their meeting.

AceShowbiz - Celebrities are not flawless, but who'd guess that Tom Cruise has been hiding the fact that one of his physical features is not real. The actor reportedly has been forced to wear removable dentures after his front teeth were accidentally knocked out by one of his kids.

The shocking detail about Tom was revealed by Col Allan, the former Editor in Chief of the New York Post, on Showtime's docuseries "Gossip" about Page Six and Cindy Adams. In an episode of the show, Col recalled the time he met the "Top Gun: Maverick" star for dinner at a spot called Circo on 54th street in New York, noting that it was the actor who initiated the meeting to discuss his "expectations" to stay out of Page Six.

At one point during the meeting, Allan said Tom's front teeth fell out of his mouth onto the tablecloth, rendering the former Editor in Chief "speechless." Taken aback by what he saw, Allan remembered what he was thinking at the time, "The face that's on posters all over the world, good looking guy, and there are his front teeth."

Tom reportedly asked, "Oh my god, have you seen my teeth?" The editor had to show the A-list star where on the table his dentures fell. The actor reportedly proceeded to tell a story about how he lost his teeth.

According to Allan, Tom told him that he was playing with his kids Isabella and Connor when one of their heels struck him in the mouth and knocked out his teeth. Allan said Tom put his teeth back in, but it was an "uncomfortable moment."

The former husband of Katie Holmes reportedly pleaded with Allan not to tell anyone about it. He, however, told Cindy about Tom's fake teeth and she wanted to run the story, though they eventually decided against it.

Tom shares his now-adult children Isabella and Connor with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. He also has a daughter, 15-year-old Suri, from his third marriage to Katie.