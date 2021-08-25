Kanye West Files to Officially Change His Name to 'Ye' Due to 'Personal Reasons'

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

The estranged husband of Kim Kardashian submits legal documents to the Los Angeles Superior Court to formally change his name from Kanye Omari West to his stage moniker.

Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is planning to make his moniker Ye official. As stated in legal documents from Los Angeles Superior Court, the "N***as in Paris" hitmaker requested to change his name due to "personal reasons."

According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press, the 44-year-old rapper filed a request to change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye. The papers were dated August 11 but not sent into the court system until Tuesday, August 24. A judge must approve the petition before it becomes official.

This wasn't the first time Kanye tried to drop his full name. Back in 2018, Kanye announced on Twitter he would be changing his stage name to Ye, following the release of his eighth studio album "Ye". At the time he tweeted, "The being formally known as Kanye West...I am YE."

In the same year, Kanye also addressed his simple moniker during an interview with Big Boy. "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you,' " he said.

"So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye -- just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything," the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian explained. "The album is more of a reflection of who we are."

Kanye's name on his Instagram and Twitter account currently shows Ye, but his username on both platforms remains @kanyewest. The rapper shares his surname with his four children, 8-year-old North West, 5-year-old Saint West, 3-year-old Chicago West and 2-year-old Psalm West, as well as his ex Kim Kardashian West.

Kim herself didn't change her last name back to just Kardashian when she filed for divorce in February. Even in June, The former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" still used her married name in her signature. When giving a fan her signature over a glamorous promotional portrait of herself from her KKW Beauty brand, she wrote, "Kim Kardashian West."