 
 

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Declares Victory Despite Failing to Block Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Declares Victory Despite Failing to Block Her BTS 'Butter' Remix
A judge has ruled in favor of the 'Hot Girl Summer' raptress who previously claimed that 1501 Certified Entertainment tried to block the release of the song featuring her.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's label refused to concede defeat. Although a judge has ruled in favor of the "Thot S**t" femcee to release BTS (Bangtan Boys)' "Butter" remix, Carl Crawford took to his social media account to declare victory.

Making use of his Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 24, Carl wrote, "Even when I lose I still win." He further noted, "Don't let that go over y'all head."

Carl's post arrived after Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, was cleared to drop the remix of BTS' "Butter", on which she is featured. Upon learning her win, she took to Twitter to express her excitement. "Y'all don't even understand how excited I am," she penned.

The Grammy winner initially planned to release the track this Friday. However, she claimed that her label was preventing her from doing so. According to documents filed on Tuesday, August 24 in Harris County, Texas, the hip-hop star was seeking "emergency relief from the Court before this Friday, August 27, 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously-scheduled."

Megan additionally claimed that her label's move will cause "irreparable damage" to her career. "If [Megan] is not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called, 'Butter', her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry," so read the documents.

"Such irreparable injury to her personal goodwill and the silencing of her artistic expression in music cannot be compensated in the way of monetary damages," it added. "As such, [Megan] seeks emergency relief from this Court."

This was not the first time Megan won a legal battle against 1501 Certified Entertainment. In March 2020, the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker was granted a restraining order against the label for trying to block the launch of her new music.

