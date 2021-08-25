 
 

Selena Gomez 'Beyond Proud' as Disney Star Despite Recent Eyebrow-Raising Comments

The 'Rare' singer's new statement arrives after she weighed in on her past as Disney star during the TCA Summer 2021 Tour while promoting her new Hulu mystery show, 'Only Murders in the Building'.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has clarified her comments on her Disney past. The singer/actress previously raised some eyebrows after she said that she "signed" her life away to the Mickey Mouse House at a very young age. Despite the remarks, Selena insisted that she's "beyond proud" of her Disney days.

While talking about her new show "Only Murders in the Building", Selena told RadioTimes on Tuesday, August 24, "I was looking for another show to do." The 29-year-old star then continued, "And by the way, I'm beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer also shared that she would not hesitate to come back to Disney.

Selena's new statement arrived after she weighed in on her past as Disney stars during the TCA Summer 2021 Tour while promoting her new Hulu mystery show. When asked how "Only Murders in the Building" differed from her previous works, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum replied, "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing."

She went on to explain, "What I’d say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on set."

On "Only Murders in the Building", Selena plays a New York City resident and true-crime podcast fanatic caught up in an unsolved death in her West Side apartment building. Of her new TV gig, the "Rare" singer said, "It's really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens." She added, "I don't know if I'm a good actor. I just do my job."

Selena also gushed over her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short whom she called her two "uncles." Of the veteran actors, the singer raved, "They've been doing this longer than I've been alive and I would be so lucky to have a career that's lasted that long."

Martin and Steve also sang Selena praises. While Steve noted, "When Selena is on screen the show is elevated and more mysterious. The camera loves her," Martin said, "Selena grounds everything in this dry, hilarious delivery. It was a dream to work with this brilliant young lady."

