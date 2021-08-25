Rick Ross Loves the Drama Between Drake and Kanye West

WENN/Avalon/FayesVision/Avalon Celebrity

Praising both the 'Toosie Slide' rapper and the 'Gold Digger' spitter as 'genius,' the Maybach Music founder believes that the jabs thrown at each other are 'nothing personal.'

Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross is hyped up amid the heated feud between Drake and Kanye West. As one of the industry vets, the Mississippi-born star is closely watching the drama involving his two fellow rappers and he couldn't be more excited about it.

Rozay weighed in on Drake and Kanye's beef while sitting down for an interview on SiriusXM's "The Mike Muse Show" to promote his new book "The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler's Guide to Building Your Empire". Asked how he felt about the drama, he said, "I love it."

The Maybach Music founder then read a text on-air that Drake sent him. "Everything is unfolding. I'm about to be as free as a bird," so it read. On how he reacted to the text message, the 45-year-old rapper/songwriter admitted, "And I just, I couldn't do nothing but put 'hahahaha.' "

Praising them both a genius, Rozay believes that the beef is nothing personal and it will only elevate their creativity. "Because to me, I understand the genius to both of these artists, and I understand this is nothing personal to them," he explained. "This is two levels of creativity inspiring each other. Because they both are right now thinking of the artwork, thinking of the credits. Where do we place, what color is this, and to me, it only makes the game that much more genius, that much more valuable."

"Kanye posted Drake's address on the Instagram, but who didn't have Drake address already? It's the only hundred million dollar estate in Canada," Ross added with a laugh. "So if you don't understand what's going on, you would've thought that was personal. It really wasn't. That’s just them getting ready for as Drake said 'everything unfolding.' "

He continued saying of the momentum created by Kanye for black artists with his work, "Watching Kanye doing listening events in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You know what that is for a black artist? It wasn't many years ago they wouldn't even let a black man into those types of arenas and now just to present my LP to some of my most valuable fans, we just going to listen, I'm not going to say one word."

Drake reignited the beef with Kanye as the former throws shade at the "Donda" artist on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal". Ye then seemingly hit back at Drizzy by posting a screenshot of a group chat of eight people where he added Pusha T. In the chat box, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian could be seen sending an image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "I live for this. I've been f**ked with by nerd a** jock n***as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."

Kanye later shared an image of Drake's home address in Toronto before quickly deleting it. Responding to the leak, the "Degrassi: The Next Generation" alum posted an Instagram Story video of him chuckling to himself as he was riding in a car with the top down at night.