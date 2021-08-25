 
 

Chris Pratt Ranked First on List of TV's Highest Paid Actors With $1.4 Million

Chris Pratt Ranked First on List of TV's Highest Paid Actors With $1.4 Million
WENN
TV

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor takes the top spot on the list of the biggest-earning actors on U.S. television as he takes home a whopping $1.4 million from his new show.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chris Pratt is America's highest-paid actor on television, after scooping a huge $1.4 million (£1.02 million) pay day for each episode of his upcoming series "The Terminal List".

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star will lead the new show, a political thriller about a Navy SEAL out for revenge, for Amazon's Prime Video streaming service, which is expected to debut next year (22).

Streaming channels and other TV networks are paying higher prices to attract A-list movie stars, and castmembers from high-earning Marvel films are among those raking in the highest salary, Variety reports.

Leading the outlet's 2021 list of highest-paid TV stars, released on Tuesday (24Aug21), is Robert Downey Jr., who was reportedly paid $2 million (£1.46 million) for the upcoming HBO Vietnam War thriller "The Sympathizer".

  See also...

However, Variety editors were unable to verify his salary so they've given their top spot to Pratt.

The other highest-paid stars per episode on the unranked list are Jeff Bridges, who's netting $1 million (£730,000) for each instalment of Hulu's 2022 series "The Old Man", Bryan Cranston pulling in $750,000 (£546,000) for the 2020 Showtime series "Your Honor", and Kate Winslet earning $650,000 (£473,000) for 2021 HBO hit mystery "Mare of Easttown".

Angela Bassett, meanwhile, recently made headlines for scoring the highest per-episode salary for a black woman, receiving $450,000 (£328,000) per episode of emergency series "9-1-1".

Meanwhile, the lead cast members of "The Conners" - John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert - are each earning $400,000 (£292,000) per instalment, while Netflix's "Stranger Things" stars David Harbour and Winona Ryder are reportedly drawing down between $350,000 to $400,000 (£255,000 to £328,000) per episode.

You can share this post!

Busta Rhymes Lets Out Expletive-Laden Rant Against Covid-19 Safety Protocols
Related Posts
Chris Pratt Left 'Mortified' by Wrestling Challenge He Unwittingly Sent to Dave Bautista

Chris Pratt Left 'Mortified' by Wrestling Challenge He Unwittingly Sent to Dave Bautista

Chris Pratt Wants as Many Kids as Possible

Chris Pratt Wants as Many Kids as Possible

Chris Pratt Urges People to 'Support for Our Fallen' in Moving Tribute to Veterans on Memorial Day

Chris Pratt Urges People to 'Support for Our Fallen' in Moving Tribute to Veterans on Memorial Day

Chris Pratt Calls Himself 'Lucky Man' for Having 'Hero' Wife Following Daughter's Birth

Chris Pratt Calls Himself 'Lucky Man' for Having 'Hero' Wife Following Daughter's Birth

Most Read
'The English Patient' Gets TV Series
TV

'The English Patient' Gets TV Series

Josh Duhamel and Renee Zellweger Set for True-Crime Show, Hank Azaria Cast in Uber Series

Josh Duhamel and Renee Zellweger Set for True-Crime Show, Hank Azaria Cast in Uber Series

Tarek El Moussa Fires Some 'Flip or Flop' Crew Members After His Rant at Christina Haack Leaked

Tarek El Moussa Fires Some 'Flip or Flop' Crew Members After His Rant at Christina Haack Leaked

'Ted Lasso' Bosses Send Cookies to Ryan Reynolds After 'Legal Threat' Over Wrexham AFC Joke

'Ted Lasso' Bosses Send Cookies to Ryan Reynolds After 'Legal Threat' Over Wrexham AFC Joke

Mayim Bialik Brought in as Temporary 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards' Resignation

Mayim Bialik Brought in as Temporary 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards' Resignation

'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Demi Burnett Blindsided by Brendan Morais After Fun-Filled Date

'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Demi Burnett Blindsided by Brendan Morais After Fun-Filled Date

'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer Features Julianna Margulies and Racism in the Media

'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer Features Julianna Margulies and Racism in the Media

First 'Maid' Trailer Offers a Glimpse of Margaret Qualley Sharing Screen With Andie MacDowell

First 'Maid' Trailer Offers a Glimpse of Margaret Qualley Sharing Screen With Andie MacDowell

Chris Pratt Ranked First on List of TV's Highest Paid Actors With $1.4 Million

Chris Pratt Ranked First on List of TV's Highest Paid Actors With $1.4 Million