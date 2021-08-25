Chris Pratt Ranked First on List of TV's Highest Paid Actors With $1.4 Million

WENN TV

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor takes the top spot on the list of the biggest-earning actors on U.S. television as he takes home a whopping $1.4 million from his new show.

AceShowbiz - Chris Pratt is America's highest-paid actor on television, after scooping a huge $1.4 million (£1.02 million) pay day for each episode of his upcoming series "The Terminal List".

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star will lead the new show, a political thriller about a Navy SEAL out for revenge, for Amazon's Prime Video streaming service, which is expected to debut next year (22).

Streaming channels and other TV networks are paying higher prices to attract A-list movie stars, and castmembers from high-earning Marvel films are among those raking in the highest salary, Variety reports.

Leading the outlet's 2021 list of highest-paid TV stars, released on Tuesday (24Aug21), is Robert Downey Jr., who was reportedly paid $2 million (£1.46 million) for the upcoming HBO Vietnam War thriller "The Sympathizer".

However, Variety editors were unable to verify his salary so they've given their top spot to Pratt.

The other highest-paid stars per episode on the unranked list are Jeff Bridges, who's netting $1 million (£730,000) for each instalment of Hulu's 2022 series "The Old Man", Bryan Cranston pulling in $750,000 (£546,000) for the 2020 Showtime series "Your Honor", and Kate Winslet earning $650,000 (£473,000) for 2021 HBO hit mystery "Mare of Easttown".

Angela Bassett, meanwhile, recently made headlines for scoring the highest per-episode salary for a black woman, receiving $450,000 (£328,000) per episode of emergency series "9-1-1".

Meanwhile, the lead cast members of "The Conners" - John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert - are each earning $400,000 (£292,000) per instalment, while Netflix's "Stranger Things" stars David Harbour and Winona Ryder are reportedly drawing down between $350,000 to $400,000 (£255,000 to £328,000) per episode.