Drake Gets a Chuckle Out of Kanye West Leaking His Home Address
While the Canadian star seems to be unbothered by Ye revealing his personal information, Young Money meddles in the two rappers' feud as it uses a clip of Drizzy's response in an Instagram post.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake has had the last laugh after Kanye West's latest jab amid their recently-reignited feud. The Atlanta rapper pulled a petty move as he leaked the Canadian superstar's home address on social media on Sunday, August 22, but Drizzy didn't seem to be bothered at all.

In the wee hours of the morning, the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker seemingly responded to Kanye leaking his home address with a video posted on his Instagram Story. In the clip, the "Degrassi: The Next Generation" alum chuckled to himself as he was riding in a car with the top down at night.

Earlier in the night, Drake even posted a video of Toronto's CN Tower and Rogers Centre Stadium, suggesting that he is currently in his hometown.

Meanwhile, Young Money has meddled in the two rappers' feud. Showing which side it's on, the label used a clip of Drake's response in an Instagram post of its official account and captioned it with "Monday mood [crying laughing emoji]."

It added a snippet of Drake's addition to "Seeing Green", Nicki Minaj's song feat. Lil Wayne that was released along with the updated version of the Harajuku Barbie's 2009 mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty". "Y'all some drama queens, for real/ It's all good, though/ You now tuned in to the biggest ever," Drizzy spits at the beginning of his verse.

The beef between Drake and Kanye has heated up after the former throws shade at the "Donda" artist on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal". "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' s**t for me, it's set in stone," reads Drizzy's verse which appears to be directed at Ye.

Ye then seemingly hit back at Drizzy by posting a screenshot of a group chat of eight people where he added Pusha T. In the chat box, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian could be seen sending an image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "I live for this. I've been f**ked with by nerd a** jock n***as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."

Later, he shared an image of Drake's home address in Toronto before quickly deleting it.

