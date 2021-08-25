 
 

Beanie Feldstein Nearly Flashed Boobs to 'Entire World' When Taking Stage at 2020 Oscars

W Magazine/Inez and Vinoodh
The 'Booksmart' actress recalls an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction that almost led her to flash her breasts to millions of audience at the Academy Awards.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Booksmart" star Beanie Feldstein "almost flashed the entire world" at the 2020 Academy Awards after suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

The actress opened up on the scary moment that occurred seconds before introducing Mindy Kaling at the Oscar ceremony.

"I was wearing a stunning dress that had a halter clasp at the neck... The gown had boning and a sort of shelf for the bust, but there was no bra involved," she told W Magazine.

"I'm all about representation, and I'm here to represent big, low-hanging Jewish breasts. The halter on the dress was struggling. It was hanging on for dear life. There was a countdown clock backstage, and there was a minute and 20 seconds left before I had to go on in front of an audience of millions."

"Next to me was the wall of Oscar statues that they were about to hand out to incredible people. I was nervous and accidentally stepped on the front hem of my dress, and with that step, the clasp gave way."

The "Lady Bird" star revealed she was due on stage in 30 seconds, but someone jumped in to help and saved her from any further embarrassment.

"At that point, there was 18 seconds to go (sic). Luckily, someone backstage had a safety pin and re-clasped me, but I almost flashed the entire world that night... The moral of this story is, I'm a busty, low-hanging Jewish girl, and you have to be who you are. Which means no more halters."

Beanie will be seen next in her hotly-anticipated role as Monica Lewinksy in "Impeachment: American Crime Story", which recounts the intern's affair with former President Clinton and his subsequent impeachment trial. It debuts on 7 September (21) on U.S. network FX.

