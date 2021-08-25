Kid Cudi Gets Emotional as He Announces Dog's Death

WENN Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Rapper and actor Kid Cudi has been left heartbroken following the death of his beloved dog.

The star has written an emotional tribute to Freshie, the pooch he adopted in 2010 to prepare for his role as a dog walker in TV series "How to Make It in America".

"I had no previous interactions (with) dogs prior, other than giving one a pet if my friends had one at their place," Cudi writes on Instagram. "I was truly nervous around dogs and I wanted to be comfortable onset (with) them so it felt legit (sic)."

"I had no idea I would have such a best friend in my life. He's been here for 11 years, and my life has been one hell of a rollercoaster this whole time."

Cudi called Freshie his guardian angel because the dog stopped him from taking his own life.

"I'd see Freshie and I couldn't do it," he recalls. "He would stare at me when I would have a knife to my stomach, eyes glaring at me tellin' me to put the knife down."

Kid Cudi checked into rehab in 2016 for depression and suicidal urges.

The rapper reveals Freshie passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by people who loved him.

"I held his hand and whispered in his ear to let him know I was there while he slipped away," he adds.