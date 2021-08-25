 
 

Chrishell Stause Credits Jason Oppenheim's Ex Mary Fitzgerald for Helping the Couple Hide Romance

Chrishell Stause Credits Jason Oppenheim's Ex Mary Fitzgerald for Helping the Couple Hide Romance
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Selling Sunset' star talks about her new romance and reveals that co-star and boyfriend's former lover helped the pair distract media's attention when they just started dating.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause kept her romance with boss Jason Oppenheim a secret for two months before going public.

The "Selling Sunset" co-stars confirmed last month (July21) they are dating, and the 40-year-old real estate agent admitted she and The Oppenheim Group founder kept their relationship private until their friends started to become "savvy to it."

"It's just one of those things," she told E! News. "You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is. We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realised the walls were closing in."

"People were getting a little savvy to it. We made it to the point where we're really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it's all good."

Chrishell admitted her co-star Mary Fitzgerald - who previously dated Jason - was the first to find out about their relationship.

She said, "We're all just so close and we all work just so close together, and there's no hiding it from Mary. We work together constantly. She's our best friend."

"In fact, it was fine that she knew because she could kind of help detract any (attention) because if Mary's there we're all just hanging out as a group."

  See also...

And the star insisted there is no awkwardness between her, Mary and Jason, despite the pair's dating history.

"That was so many years ago," she said. "I just feel like, we're all best friends at this point. Her and Romain (Bonnet) are so happy. It just feels like a family. It's nice."

In July, Chrishell posted pictures on Instagram of herself and Jason enjoying a holiday with friends, and in two of the photos, she and her new beau could be seen cuddling together on a boat.

Several of their co-stars on the hit Netflix show also left comments on the post congratulating them on their relationship.

Amanza Smith, Mary and her husband Romain, and Jason's brother Brett Oppenheim were among those leaving touching messages.

Chrishell was previously married to "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley from 2017 until November 2019 when he filed for divorce.

She then filed for dissolution of the marriage in December 2019, and their divorce was finalised in February this year.

You can share this post!

Beanie Feldstein Nearly Flashed Boobs to 'Entire World' When Taking Stage at 2020 Oscars

Nick Cordero to Be Remembered With Special Tribute When 'Waitress' Returns to Broadway
Related Posts
Chrishell Stause Hits Red Carpet With BF Jason Oppenheim Weeks After Confirming Relationship

Chrishell Stause Hits Red Carpet With BF Jason Oppenheim Weeks After Confirming Relationship

Chrishell Stause Confirms Jason Oppenheim Dating Rumors With Sweet Kissing Photo

Chrishell Stause Confirms Jason Oppenheim Dating Rumors With Sweet Kissing Photo

Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Misogynist Remark About Her New $3.3 Million House

Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Misogynist Remark About Her New $3.3 Million House

Chrishell Stause Sets Record Straight on Claims of Her Reaction Towards Ex Justin Hartley's Marriage

Chrishell Stause Sets Record Straight on Claims of Her Reaction Towards Ex Justin Hartley's Marriage

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

'CSI' Star William Petersen Discharged From Hospital After Falling Sick on Set

'CSI' Star William Petersen Discharged From Hospital After Falling Sick on Set

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed