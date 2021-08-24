Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Instagram Celebrity

Despite the backlash, the 'Crazy in Love' singer can now add a new accomplishment in her resume since she becomes the first black woman and fourth person to wear the 'priceless Tiffany Diamond.'

AceShowbiz - Not everyone is pleased with Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z's photo shoot for Tiffany & Co. new ad. Upon learning that the "Halo" singer and her hip-hop mogul husband posed in front of Jean-Michel Basquiat painting in the campaign, some people dragged the power couple on Twitter with one calling them "gross."

The snap in question was posted by the Ivy Park founder on Instagram on Sunday, August 22. In the image, she could be seen standing next to the artwork in an elegant black dress and a $30 million diamond. The MC, meanwhile, was sitting on the other side looking up to his wife.

While many complimented the pair, some others called them out. "Insane to me that rich people can just buy art from artists who have passed and no one else gets to see it, kinda gross imo like these pieces should be able to be seen by everyone, thats literally what basquiat woulda wanted," one person argued, before another added, "they been hiding a basquiat for decades just to use it for a Tiffany's ad?"

Having caught wind of the criticism, Beyonce and Jay-Z's fans were quick to come to their defense. An individual explained, "Hope you ain't blaming the folks in the picture. It was in the hands of a private collector since the 1980s. Tiffany only purchased it recently and are showcasing for y'all to see." Someone else echoed, "Absolutely not their fault for the piece not being shown anywhere, as an artist you can only control what happens to your work while you actually have it.. once it's sold it doesn't become yours anymore."

That aside, Beyonce has made fashion history with the "About Love" campaign since she became the first black woman to wear the "priceless Tiffany Diamond." Giving a close look of the expensive necklace on Instagram, the company elaborated, "The priceless Tiffany Diamond has only been worn by three women since its discovery in 1877. Today, @Beyonce becomes the first Black woman and fourth person to wear the legendary stone. #AboutLove #TiffanyAndCo."

The iconic 128.54 carats diamond was found in South Africa in 1877. It was previously worn by Mary Whitehouse, a wife of American diplomat Edwin Sheldon Whitehouse, British actress Audrey Hepburn and singer Lady GaGa.