Alyssa Milano's Uncle Is on Life Support After 'Horrifying' Heart Attack

Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alyssa Milano shares an update on his uncle Mitch's current condition after sudden heart attack that led to a car crash earlier this month. In a new video on TikTok, the actress revealed that her uncle is on life support following the "horrifying" moment.

"It was some of the most horrifying moments of my life," Alyssa said on TikTok on Monday, August 23. Expressing gratitude to "incredible good samaritans" who helped them on the site, the mom of two said, "Please, be one of those good samaritans if you see people who are in pain or suffering. Please stop to help them."

As for Mitch, the "Charmed" alum explained, "He is on life support." She continued, "My brother went there yesterday and played him some 'oldies' and his whole body started moving, so he really loved that."

"The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him. He spiked a fever last night of 103, so we think that there is an infection that he is also beating throughout all of this. But he is a fighter, Uncle Mitch is a fighter, and the doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on," she continued.

"So, thank you again, for your concern, for wanting to know how he is. Please, please, please get trained in CPR. You could be called upon to save a life at some point, and it's really, really valuable to know how to do that," the actress concluded.

Alyssa and her uncle were involved in a car accident on early Tuesday morning, August 17 in Los Angeles. At the time, her uncle Mitch was driving a Ford Edge as they went to a doctor's appointment. He suddenly suffered a medical emergency and fell unconscious, causing the SUV to drift to another lane and hit another vehicle. She quickly reached over him and used her hand to slam the brakes to stop the car before performing CPR on her uncle.