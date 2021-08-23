Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker, who shares three children with her husband of 13 years, looks elegant in a curve-hugging black dress and a $30 million diamond.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z continued to show off their undeniable chemistry. The power couple, who has been married for 13 years, has made fans go wild as they posed for a new Tiffany & Co. campaign.

On Sunday, August 22, the 39-year-old R&B star shared on Instagram a picture of herself with her husband in front of a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. The snap saw her looking elegant in a curve-hugging black dress and a $30 million diamond while her husband looked dashing in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Another snap, meanwhile, displayed Beyonce posing in front of Jay-Z as the hip-hop mogul softly touched her face. In another image, the Ivy Park founder could be seen wrapping her arm around her husband's hips as he looked at the camera.

Fans have since gushed over Beyonce and Jay-Z's looks. One Instagram user raved, "YESSSS ITS GIVINGGGGGG!!!! BEY YOU LOOK GREAT!!" Another added, "Y'all look better and better." A third simply chimed in, "Loveee."

Of the About Love campaign, the "Crazy in Love" songstress and the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker told PEOPLE, "Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate." Also speaking about the ad was executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany, Alexandre Arnault. "Beyonce and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story," Alexandre first stated.

"As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values," Alexandre went on noting. "We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

As part of its promotional push for the year-long campaign, the company is set to release a short film that features Beyonce's rendition of "Moon River" from "Breakfast At Tiffany's". It will be dropped on September 15.