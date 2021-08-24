 
 

Meek Mill Raps About Taking Lori Harvey Off His Wishlist

Meek Mill Raps About Taking Lori Harvey Off His Wishlist
Instagram
Celebrity

The rapper first name-dropped the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey on his Drake-assisted 'Going Bad' hit on which he raps, 'I got Lori Harvey on my wish list (that's Lori).'

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill is doubling down on his statement that he's no longer interested to be in a relationship with Lori Harvey. Having first publicly declared that in 2019, the rapper echoed the sentiment while performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam over the weekend.

In front of thousand of fans, the "Dreams and Nightmares" spitter rapped, "I took Lori Harvey off my wishlist." He continued, "That's the only thing I wanted for Christmas."

Meek first name-dropped the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey on his Drake-assisted "Going Bad" hit. He rapped, "Oh, you rich rich?" ('You rich rich')/ B***h, I graduated, call me Big Fish (ballin')/ I got Lori Harvey on my wish list (that's Lori)/ That's the only thing I want for Christmas (true story, uh)," Meek famously rapped on the 2018 song.

  See also...

He, however, changed his tune in 2019 after it was reported that Lori was dating Trey Songz. "I took Lori Harvey off my wishlist/ Thats what Trigga Trey wanted for Christmas,” Meek rapped live at a club, changing his lyrics.

Despite that, Lori seemingly won't be bothered as she's currently in a happy relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan. Of her romance with the "Black Panther" actor, the 24-year-old model told Bustle, "I think we're both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, 'You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?' "

"We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So (we want to) give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We're trying to find a balance." Lori also insisted her relationship with the 34-year-old star is "more serious" than any of her previous romances with stars such as Future, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Trey Songz. "I think just as I've gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it's a more serious relationship," she said.

You can share this post!

'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer Features Julianna Margulies and Racism in the Media

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad
Related Posts
Meek Mill Calls His Nelson Mandela Foundation Humanitarian Award 'Blessing'

Meek Mill Calls His Nelson Mandela Foundation Humanitarian Award 'Blessing'

Meek Mill Catches Heat for Dismissing Rave Claims About Kanye West's New Album

Meek Mill Catches Heat for Dismissing Rave Claims About Kanye West's New Album

Meek Mill and Travis Scott's Altercation at Fourth of July Party Caught in Video

Meek Mill and Travis Scott's Altercation at Fourth of July Party Caught in Video

Meek Mill and Jay-Z Surprise Robert Kraft With New Bentley on His 80th Birthday

Meek Mill and Jay-Z Surprise Robert Kraft With New Bentley on His 80th Birthday

Most Read
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood
Celebrity

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss