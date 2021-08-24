 
 

'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer Features Julianna Margulies and Racism in the Media

TV

The full trailer for upcoming season 2 of the Apple+ show also features a reference to 'Friends' as Reese Witherspoon's Bradley says, 'I feel like they're bringing in my big sister to clean up my mess.'

  Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Morning Show" has released the trailer for upcoming season 2. Unveiled on Monday, August 23, the new footage teases that the new season of the Apple TV+ drama will tackle systemic racism in the newsroom as well as COVID-19.

In the trailer, UBA honcho Cory (Billy Crudup) can be seen visiting Alex (Jennifer Aniston) from the snowy house at which she's in exile. "You are the only thing that can save us," he tells her, before laughing at his own dramatic words.

Her return comes as a threat for Reese Witherspoon's Bradley. "I feel like they're bringing in my big sister to clean up my mess," Bradley says. It's clearly a reference to "Friends" on which Reese plays the younger sister to Jennifer's Rachel.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the show also makes reference to COVID-19. It also features new character journalist Laura Peterson, played by Julianna Margulies. The journalist appears to be the topic of debate between Alex and Bradley. While Bradley thinks that Laura "seems perfectly nice," Alex says that she can't trust the journalist who "bugs her" for some reasons.

The new season will also tackle racism with "Weekend" host Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry) complaining about "a pattern of behavior around here that disadvantages people of color."

In addition to Julianna's Laura, the sophomore season of the Apple+ show will introduce new character Stella Bak (Greta Lee), who is described as tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team. Other new cast members include Ruairi O'Connor who plays a smart and charismatic YouTube star Ty Fitzgerald, Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, Holland Taylor as savvy chairwoman of the UBA board Cybil Richards, Tara Karsian as news producer Gayle Berman, and Valeria Golino as documentary filmmaker Paola Lambruschini.

Season 2 of "The Morning Show" will arrive on September 17 on Apple+.

