Jennifer Aniston Splashed With Oil on Set of 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston experienced a messy morning on the set of her TV series after being covered in fake oil during an intense protest scene seemingly mirroring the real-life anti-oil protests.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston's commitment to her role on Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" was dramatically evident as she endured a dousing of fake oil while filming in New York City. The actress was seen looking visibly upset as black, tar-like substance splattered her immaculate outfit during an intense protest scene.

During a chaotic scene for the fourth season of "The Morning Show," Aniston's character, Alex Levy, was ambushed by a climate change protestor who threw a bucket of fake oil on her. The usually composed anchor was stunned as the dark liquid ruined her pristine white blouse and khaki pants.

Despite the discomfort, Aniston powered through the scene with stunning professionalism, holding onto her phone which miraculously escaped the mess. After the director yelled "cut," Aniston's demeanor transformed as she joked with the cast and crew, displaying her characteristic charm.

The scene, featuring police officers attempting to control the chaos, aimed to portray a realistic protest and showcased Aniston's acting prowess.

"The Morning Show," a series that delves into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of a fictional morning news program, continues to tackle current and complex issues. The show, which has gained critical acclaim and a slew of Emmy nominations, stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as rival anchors Alex and Bradley. Past seasons have explored themes like the pandemic and political unrest, earning accolades for its bold storytelling.

In addition to her recent on-set experience, Aniston has also been vocal about real-world issues. Recently, she called out Sen. J.D. Vance's derogatory comments about "childless cat ladies," sharing her thoughts on Instagram and advocating for the rights of women struggling with fertility.

Despite some of the show's more outlandish plotlines, such as character Bradley's adventures in space or during the January 6 Capitol riots, Aniston and Witherspoon's performances ground the series. Director Mimi Leder praised Aniston's dedication and skill in difficult scenes, including her refusal to use an intimacy coordinator for a steamy scene with Jon Hamm, demonstrating her professional confidence.

While fans await the premiere date of the anticipated fourth season, they can expect "The Morning Show" to continue delivering thought-provoking and engaging content. As Aniston's latest filming escapade proves, the actress's willingness to embrace challenging and messy scenes undoubtedly adds depth and realism to her character, promising yet another gripping season.