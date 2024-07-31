'The Morning Show' Adds 'The Bikeriders' Star Boyd Holbrook for Season 4

ABC TV

As production gears up for Season 4 of 'The Morning Show', fans can look forward to gripping new storylines, the return of familiar faces, and the addition of fresh blood.

AceShowbiz - "The Morning Show", the Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is set to return for its fourth season, and it's bringing a host of new characters to its star-studded ensemble. The latest addition is Boyd Holbrook, who will portray Brodie, a "popular and provocative podcaster and talk-show host."

Holbrook, known for his roles in "Narcos", "The Bikeriders", and "The Sandman", adds a new dynamic to the show as it continues to delve into the intense world of morning news.

Fans will also see other talented actors joining the cast, including Marion Cotillard as the savvy Celine Dumont, Jeremy Irons portraying Alex Levy's (Aniston) father, William Jackson Harper as Ben, the Head of Sports at the network, and Aaron Pierre. Rachel Marsh and John Hoogenakker have been cast in recurring roles, enhancing the complex narrative with their unique characters.

This season promises to be particularly engaging, as it will mark a time jump of two years, catching up with the characters in 2024. This comes after the dramatic events of the Season 3 finale, where Alex Bradley (Aniston) outsmarted her love interest Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) in a gripping eleventh-hour coup, and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) faced potential legal troubles.

Returning favorites such as Billy Crudup (Cory), Mark Duplass (Chip), Nestor Carbonell (Yanko), Karen Pittman (Mia), Greta Lee, and Nicole Beharie will be seen navigating the challenges and upheavals of their professional and personal lives in the cutthroat world of morning television.

"The Morning Show" has consistently been a powerhouse in the streaming world, earning 16 Emmy nominations, including nods for outstanding drama series and acting categories. The show's exploration of behind-the-scenes media dynamics and personal conflicts has resonated with audiences and critics alike, thanks to its compelling storytelling and top-notch performances.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin and with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner, the series continues to be directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder. Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films, while Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter produce via Hello Sunshine. Michael Ellenberg's Media Res is also producing the show, ensuring continuity and quality in its production.

As fans eagerly await the Season 4 premiere, which is yet to be announced, they can rest assured that "The Morning Show" will continue to deliver its signature blend of drama, intrigue, and top-tier acting. With the new additions to the cast, the stakes have never been higher, promising an unmissable season ahead.