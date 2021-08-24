Hailey Baldwin Shows Love for Selena Gomez in a Subtle Way

Instagram Celebrity

Fans notice that the model wife of singer Justin Bieber presses 'like' on Elle's post on Instagram featuring the actress' cover of its September Latinx issue.

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin has no hard feelings for Selena Gomez. The model wife of Justin Bieber, instead, appeared to subtly showed support for the "Lose You to Love Me" singer over the latter's new magazine cover gig.

Fans noticed that Hailey pressed "like" on Elle's post on Instagram featuring the actress' cover of its September Latinx issue. "After several rocky years battling health issues and heartbreak, @SelenaGomez has come into her own spiritually and creatively," the magazine's official account wrote in the caption of the Thursday, August 19.

This is not the first time for Hailey to like Instagram posts regarding Selena, who used to be in an on-and-off relationship with Justin. Back in 2019, Hailey "liked" Selena's release of her song "Rare". The Arizona native also showed love to a picture of the former Disney darling getting ready for the American Music Awards.

Despite that, Hailey was often accused of shading Selena on social media though the model was quick to deny the allegations. Hailey was under fire after she posted a picture of the Summer Walker track "I'll Kill You" right after Selena released her song "Lose You to Love Me" as many thought it was a shade for the latter.

In response to the accusations, Hailey fired back, "Please stop with this nonsense. There is no 'response.' This is complete BS." Selena herself urged others to stop throwing hate at Hailey, saying in an Instagram Live, "I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down. So please be kind to everyone."

Hailey also spoke against toxicity on social media in an interview with British Vogue, "I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just... toxic. I think that has to change and that has to stop," she said.

"I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, 'Let's kill the conversation, let's kill the fake drama, let's squash all these things, let's move on from stuff. Let's not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other,' " she added.