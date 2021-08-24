Halsey Defended by Fans After Being Blasted for Sharing New Breastfeeding Photo

Instagram Celebrity

In the adorable post, the 'Bad at Love' hitmaker poses for a mirror selfie while nursing their 1-month-old newborn son Ender Ridley, whom they share with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

AceShowbiz - Halsey has found support in their fans. After the "Without You" hitmaker came under fire for sharing a new breastfeeding photo with their newborn baby Ender Ridley Aydin, a number of their fans rallied behind them.

Making use of their Instagram account on Sunday, August 22, the 26-year-old singer offered a new photo with their little bundle of joy. In the picture, they posed for a mirror selfie while nursing their nearly 1-month-old baby in what appeared to be a dressing room. "Welcome to the jungle," they captioned the post.

In the image, Halsey could be seen sporting a black tank top, a blue headscarf and some black hairpins. They were also seen wearing black lipstick. In the meantime, their little boy donned a leopard print onesie.

In the comment section, many social media users called the photo "unnecessary." One critic wrote, "You don't need to post a picture every time you breastfeed by the way." The comment continued to read, "I personally have no problem with women publicly breastfeeding but at the same time, I don't know why you feel the need to overshare such intimate moments between you and your newborn [baby]. You're trying to make breastfeeding an aesthetic and it's weird."

"You're just another mother," an Instagram user criticized. "You're not breaking the mold." Meanwhile, another said, "Some pictures don't need to be published. Is this all this page is now?" A fourth went on to ask the first-time mom, "So like, is you uploading a photo of you breastfeeding every couple of days going to be a thing now?"

While Halsey has yet to react to the comments, many of their fans praised them for their "bravery" and applauded them for being a multi-tasking mom. "Anyone who is offended by this needs to learn that breastfeeding is a normal, natural part of life and not something to be sexualized," one fan said.

"Yes! Normalize breastfeeding," another wrote in the comment section. A third fan also gushed, "This is so beautiful. Thank you for sharing." On the other hand, a separate user commented, "Motherhood looks so good on you."

Halsey, who shares their baby Ender with screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin, previously shared another snap while breastfeeding baby Ender as they celebrated World Breastfeeding Week. At the time, the "Walls Could Talk" singer sat crossed-legged in the grass and smirked as they looked away from the camera during the intimate moment. In the caption, they simply penned, "#worldbreastfeedingweek [love]. We arrived just in time!"

Halsey welcomed their baby boy on July 14. Nearly a week after giving birth, the "Bad at Love" hitmaker shared a photo of their bundle of joy on their Instagram page. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021," they captioned it.