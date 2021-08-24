 
 

Sofia Vergara Admits Cancer Scare in Her 20s Makes Her a Little Paranoid

Sofia Vergara Admits Cancer Scare in Her 20s Makes Her a Little Paranoid
Instagram
Celebrity

When making an appearance on the 'Stand Up To Cancer' telethon, the 'Modern Family' star shares first-hand account on how she dealt with being diagnosed with thyroid cancer years ago.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara has continued to be vigilant about her health after a cancer scare in her 20s.

The actress, now 49, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was younger, and responded to the shock by educating herself about the condition.

During the "Stand Up To Cancer" telethon on Saturday, August 21, Sofia shared, "At 28 years old during a routine doctor's visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck."

"They did a lot of tests and finally told me I had thyroid cancer. When you're young and you hear that word 'Cancer,' your mind goes to so many places but I tried not to panic and I decided to get educated."

"I read every book and found out everything I could about it. I was fortunate to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and most importantly, my family."

  See also...

The four-time Emmy nominee added, "I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer but I also learned that in times of crisis, we're better together."

She previously admitted she was "lucky" to have survived her cancer scare.

"I was lucky that's all I needed. That kind of cancer is very quiet, and usually you only realize you have it after it's already spread and it's much harder to treat."

And even though she's now cancer-free, Sofia closely monitors her well-being.

"I get my blood levels checked every three to six months to make sure my thyroid levels are good. And of course after cancer, every time I cough or feel something I'm a little paranoid."

You can share this post!

Hailey Baldwin Shows Love for Selena Gomez in a Subtle Way

First 'Maid' Trailer Offers a Glimpse of Margaret Qualley Sharing Screen With Andie MacDowell
Related Posts
Sofia Vergara's Dog Hates Her, Robs the Actress of Her Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara's Dog Hates Her, Robs the Actress of Her Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara's Ex Loses Final Appeal in Fight Over Frozen Embryos

Sofia Vergara's Ex Loses Final Appeal in Fight Over Frozen Embryos

Sofia Vergara Granted Permanent Injunction in Embryo Battle Against Ex-Fiance

Sofia Vergara Granted Permanent Injunction in Embryo Battle Against Ex-Fiance

Sofia Vergara Seeks to Ban Ex Nick Loeb's Lawyer From Representing Him in Louisiana

Sofia Vergara Seeks to Ban Ex Nick Loeb's Lawyer From Representing Him in Louisiana

Most Read
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood
Celebrity

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Ten Celebrities Who Are Blessed With Rainbow Babies After Traumatic Miscarriages

Ten Celebrities Who Are Blessed With Rainbow Babies After Traumatic Miscarriages