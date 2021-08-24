Sofia Vergara Admits Cancer Scare in Her 20s Makes Her a Little Paranoid

Instagram Celebrity

When making an appearance on the 'Stand Up To Cancer' telethon, the 'Modern Family' star shares first-hand account on how she dealt with being diagnosed with thyroid cancer years ago.

AceShowbiz - "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara has continued to be vigilant about her health after a cancer scare in her 20s.

The actress, now 49, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was younger, and responded to the shock by educating herself about the condition.

During the "Stand Up To Cancer" telethon on Saturday, August 21, Sofia shared, "At 28 years old during a routine doctor's visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck."

"They did a lot of tests and finally told me I had thyroid cancer. When you're young and you hear that word 'Cancer,' your mind goes to so many places but I tried not to panic and I decided to get educated."

"I read every book and found out everything I could about it. I was fortunate to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and most importantly, my family."

The four-time Emmy nominee added, "I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer but I also learned that in times of crisis, we're better together."

She previously admitted she was "lucky" to have survived her cancer scare.

"I was lucky that's all I needed. That kind of cancer is very quiet, and usually you only realize you have it after it's already spread and it's much harder to treat."

And even though she's now cancer-free, Sofia closely monitors her well-being.

"I get my blood levels checked every three to six months to make sure my thyroid levels are good. And of course after cancer, every time I cough or feel something I'm a little paranoid."