Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Her 'Mama' With New Short Haircut

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Happier Than Ever' artist treats her fans to some Instagram videos of her new stunning look which is inspired by none other than her mom, Maggie Baird.

Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish made use of her Instagram account to debut a new hairdo. The "Bad Guy" hitmaker showed off her new short haircut which is inspired by none other than her mom.

On Monday, August 23, the singer treated her fans to some videos of her new look. In the black-and-white pictures, which seemingly were taken inside a car, she could be seen sporting short locks. She completed her style with pearl necklaces and heavy makeup.

She then shared some pictures of her mom Maggie Baird from back in the day. "like my mama," so she wrote over one of her mom's snaps rocking the same short blonde hair and they did resemble each other alot in the hairstyle. "i love it," she added.

The new look aside, Billie is currently celebrating the success of her new album "Happier Than Ever". The Grammy winner's latest set has been enjoying the top position on the Billboard 200 chart for three weeks after its release on July 30.

Billie is next scheduled to release "Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles". Described as a "cinematic concert experience," it is due September 3 on Disney+. As she will be performing the album top-to-bottom at the fabled Hollywood Bow, she will be joined by her brother Finneas on bass guitar and conductor Gustavo Dudamel leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne, the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on "a dreamlike journey through Billie's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops."

"Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honour," she said in a statement. "To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it."

Meanwhile, director Rodriguez added, "We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world class talents that it's a real honour to work with them on this film. The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique."