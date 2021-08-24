 
 

Idina Menzel Teases 'Enchanted' Sequel Will See Patrick Dempsey Tap Dancing

Returning to play Nancy Tremaine in 'Disenchanted', the 'Frozen' star shares her excitement to get a singing part in the follow-up to the 2007 Disney fairytale which also stars Amy Adams.

AceShowbiz - Idina Menzel has teased fans ahead of the release of the "Enchanted" sequel, revealing the film will include Patrick Dempsey tap dancing and Amy Adams singing her "butt off."

The "Frozen (2013)" star was also thrilled to get a singing part herself as well as acting in the follow-up to the 2007 Disney fairytale, which sees her return as Nancy Tremaine, a fashion designer and ex-lover of Dempsey's character, Robert Philip.

"They gave me songs," she told People. "They gave me music to sing, which I didn't have in the first one, which was fine actually, everyone else made a big deal about it."

"I was happy to be hired as just an actress, but now I'm really excited because these songs, Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken wrote, the songs are incredible."

Amy is reprising her part as Princess Giselle and Idina teased that fans can expect to hear some impressive vocals from the "Nocturnal Animals" actress, while Patrick shows off his singing chops and tap dancing in the "joyful" movie called "Disenchanted".

She continued, "But there's so much music, and Amy singing her butt off, and it's just Patrick singing and tap dancing. It's really glorious and joyful and people are going to love it."

The flick - which premieres on Disney Plus in 2022 - is helmed by Adam Shankman, and production recently wrapped on the movie.

James Marsden is also back as Prince Edward, with the addition of newcomers Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Kolton Stewart, Oscar Nunez and Gabby Baldacchino.

