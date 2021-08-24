 
 

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles
Instagram
Celebrity

When honored with Outfest's Achievement Award, the 'Umbrella Academy' star explains why 'But I'm a Cheerleader' was incredibly helpful as he dealt with 'isolation, shame, loneliness and self-hatred.'

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Elliot Page (Ellen Page) struggled with "all-encompassing isolation, shame, loneliness and self-hatred" while growing up as a LGBTQ+ person.

"The Umbrella Academy" star came out as transgender last December (2020), and was honored with Outfest's Achievement Award at the film festival's closing night gala in Los Angeles on Sunday night, August 22.

Accepting the award virtually, Elliot explained that 1999 movie "But I'm a Cheerleader", starring Natasha Lyonne, was incredibly helpful in his personal struggles with gender identity.

"I for one know that without the various representation that I was able to stumble upon as a kid and a teenager - there was very little - I just don't know if I would have made it," he said, according to Variety. "I don't know if I would have made it through the moments of isolation and loneliness and shame and self-hatred that was so extreme and powerful and all-encompassing that you could hardly see out of it."

  See also...

"And then, you know, at 15, when you are flipping through the channels and you stumble on 'But I'm a Cheerleader' and the dialogue in that film, and scenes in that film just transform your life. I almost think we don't talk enough about how important representation is and enough about how many lives it saves and how many futures it allows for."

The comedy tells the story of Lyonne's high school character, whose parents send her to a gay conversion program when they suspect that she's gay.

Elliot continued to add that the lack of representation for the LGBTQ+ people in Hollywood is "infuriating."

"It's [Outfest] and organizations like yourself that are completely changing that," he added. "And helping get stories out in the world that I know are reaching people in moments where they feel desperately alone and afraid and like they have no sense of community. And it offers somebody a lifeline. And I know that representation has done that for me."

You can share this post!

Loretta Lynn Pays Special Tribute to Ranch Foreman Killed in Devastating Tennessee Floods

Katie Price Hospitalized for Eye Injury After A Serious Altercation
Related Posts
Eliott Page Shows Big Smile in First Shirtless Picture After Breast Removal Surgery

Eliott Page Shows Big Smile in First Shirtless Picture After Breast Removal Surgery

Elliot Page Claims He No Longer Panicked Seeing Himself in the Mirror After Breast Removal Surgery

Elliot Page Claims He No Longer Panicked Seeing Himself in the Mirror After Breast Removal Surgery

Elliot Page Takes Stroll With His Puppy in 1st Pic Post-Coming Out

Elliot Page Takes Stroll With His Puppy in 1st Pic Post-Coming Out

Elliot Page Vows to Use His 'Privilege' to Help Debunk Damaging Rhetoric About Transgenders

Elliot Page Vows to Use His 'Privilege' to Help Debunk Damaging Rhetoric About Transgenders

Most Read
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood
Celebrity

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Ten Celebrities Who Are Blessed With Rainbow Babies After Traumatic Miscarriages

Ten Celebrities Who Are Blessed With Rainbow Babies After Traumatic Miscarriages

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated