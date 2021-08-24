 
 

Katie Price Hospitalized for Eye Injury After A Serious Altercation

Essex Police confirms that a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after police responded to a call over an incident that occurred at a property in Essex, England.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katie Price was taken to hospital in the early hours of Monday, August 23 morning with an eye injury following a "serious" altercation.

According to editors at Mail Online, police were called after the incident occurred at a property in Essex, England. They called for paramedics.

Essex Police confirmed to the publication that a man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently being held in custody.

In a statement obtained by the website, Essex police said, "We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30 A.M. this morning, Monday, 23 August."

"We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment. A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody."

In a further statement, Essex police added, "Our investigations are continuing at the scene today."

A source close to the "I'm A Celebrity" star told Mail Online, "Katie is ok, but it's quite a serious altercation that's happened. She is currently working with the police."

The former glamour model last posted on social media on Sunday sharing an image taken by her fiance Carl Woods, 32, that showed the pair posing with her youngest children Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven.

Katie also revealed the family was spending the weekend in Carl's home.

"Excuse the mess we are doing Carl's house up but how cute does bunny look with buddy," she captioned a picture of Bunny cradling their pet dog.

