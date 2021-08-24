 
 

Loretta Lynn Pays Special Tribute to Ranch Foreman Killed in Devastating Tennessee Floods

Wayne Spears, who had worked on the country music star's ranch for decades, passed away after 'being swept up in the flood waters' that ripped through the state.

AceShowbiz - Country music star Loretta Lynn is mourning the death of the foreman who worked on her Tennessee ranch for decades.

Social media managers for Loretta Lynn's Ranch shared the sad news to Facebook on Sunday, August 22, along with a series of pictures and a special tribute to Wayne Spears, who died in the serious floods which have ripped through the state.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we are saddened to report that our beloved foreman Wayne Spears did not survive being swept up in the flood waters," the post reads. "Wayne has been a family friend to the Lynns and a fixture to the Ranch for decades and we are all devastated by his passing."

Spears was remembered for his "ready smile, kind heart and willingness to go the extra mile for everyone around him."

"Eventually we'll rebuild our community, our ranch, our lives and our homes, but only God could build a man like Wayne Spears. There's just no replacing that," the statement continues. "The Ranch will never be the same without him."

Lynn also posted a tribute to Spears on her personal Facebook page. "There are no words at the ranch today...only tears," she wrote. "Our ranch family is our family. We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne in this devastating flood. He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He's one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken. Please pray for his precious family and friends."

The Ranch is located in Humphreys County, one of the areas hardest hit by the rising waters, where a torrential storm dumped more than 17 inches [43 centimeters] of rain water in 24 hours. At least 22 people, including Spears, were killed. Dozens more are missing.

A Facebook post on Lynn's granddaughter Tayla Lynn's account shared the news that the Lynn family is safe.

