Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

Ye posts and deletes a photo of Drizzy's home address in Canada after the 'Toosie Slide' hitmaker shades the 'Donda' artist on Trippie Redd's new song 'Betrayal'.

Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has pulled an unexpected move amid his reignited feud with Drake. The Atlanta native has leaked his nemesis' home address in Canada after he responded to Drizzy's diss on Trippie Redd's "Betrayal".

Being at his pettiest, the "Wash Us in the Blood" spitter posted on Sunday an image of the Canadian superstar's address on his Instagram page. He later quickly deleted the photo, though not before his followers took a screengrab of his sneaky post.

Baffled by Kanye's latest antics, one person dubbed him "Savage." A second user remarked, "Kanye is such a troll." Another said of Kanye's act, "Stuff like this is so tacky!!" A fourth commenter called out the Yeezy designer, "Leaking people's address is a new low Kanye. You taking it too far."

Another chimed in, "Lmfaooo petty asf !!!! Why he do that !!!! If drake didn't have all that surgery I'd pull up myself !!!!" Someone likened the beef between the two rappers to "the girls fighting," while another claimed it won't affect Drake much as everyone allegedly already knows where he lives in Canada, "Everyone in Toronto knows where he lives, there's security outside the estate and he was building it for years. This won't do nun but who does that? Smh."

For the record, it was Drake who reiginited the beef with Kanye as he throws shade at the "Donda" artist on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal". "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' s**t for me, it's set in stone," reads Drizzy's verse which appears to be directed at Ye.

Ye then seemingly hit back at Drizzy by posting a screenshot of a group chat of eight people where he added Pusha T. In the chat box, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian could be seen sending an image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "I live for this. I've been f**ked with by nerd a** jock n***as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."

Coming to Kanye's defense, Consequence tweeted, "F**k a Betrayal. It's the Disrespect for me dawg. Wit Trippie Redd Shotgun." The 44-year-old MC then added, "Respect my team. It's party time."