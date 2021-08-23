 
 

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

Ye posts and deletes a photo of Drizzy's home address in Canada after the 'Toosie Slide' hitmaker shades the 'Donda' artist on Trippie Redd's new song 'Betrayal'.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has pulled an unexpected move amid his reignited feud with Drake. The Atlanta native has leaked his nemesis' home address in Canada after he responded to Drizzy's diss on Trippie Redd's "Betrayal".

Being at his pettiest, the "Wash Us in the Blood" spitter posted on Sunday an image of the Canadian superstar's address on his Instagram page. He later quickly deleted the photo, though not before his followers took a screengrab of his sneaky post.

Baffled by Kanye's latest antics, one person dubbed him "Savage." A second user remarked, "Kanye is such a troll." Another said of Kanye's act, "Stuff like this is so tacky!!" A fourth commenter called out the Yeezy designer, "Leaking people's address is a new low Kanye. You taking it too far."

  See also...

Another chimed in, "Lmfaooo petty asf !!!! Why he do that !!!! If drake didn't have all that surgery I'd pull up myself !!!!" Someone likened the beef between the two rappers to "the girls fighting," while another claimed it won't affect Drake much as everyone allegedly already knows where he lives in Canada, "Everyone in Toronto knows where he lives, there's security outside the estate and he was building it for years. This won't do nun but who does that? Smh."

For the record, it was Drake who reiginited the beef with Kanye as he throws shade at the "Donda" artist on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal". "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' s**t for me, it's set in stone," reads Drizzy's verse which appears to be directed at Ye.

Ye then seemingly hit back at Drizzy by posting a screenshot of a group chat of eight people where he added Pusha T. In the chat box, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian could be seen sending an image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "I live for this. I've been f**ked with by nerd a** jock n***as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."

Coming to Kanye's defense, Consequence tweeted, "F**k a Betrayal. It's the Disrespect for me dawg. Wit Trippie Redd Shotgun." The 44-year-old MC then added, "Respect my team. It's party time."

You can share this post!

Chrissy Teigen Admits to Feeling 'Slightly Down' Nearly a Year After Suffering Miscarriage

Josh Duggar Denies Porn Addiction Issues Despite Previously Apologizing for His 'Wrongdoing'
Related Posts
Kanye West Defended by Consequence After Drake Shades Him on Trippie Redd's 'Betrayal'

Kanye West Defended by Consequence After Drake Shades Him on Trippie Redd's 'Betrayal'

Kanye West's Manager Guarantees August Release of 'Donda' After Multiple Delays

Kanye West's Manager Guarantees August Release of 'Donda' After Multiple Delays

Twitter Roots for Kanye West and Amber Rose's Romantic Reunion After She Splits From Cheating BF

Twitter Roots for Kanye West and Amber Rose's Romantic Reunion After She Splits From Cheating BF

Kanye West Buys Sculpture of White Dove for $1.37 Million

Kanye West Buys Sculpture of White Dove for $1.37 Million

Most Read
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood
Celebrity

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Simone Biles Too 'Overwhelmed' to Reply to Naomi Osaka's Message Amid Mental Health Issues

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Vaccinated Hilary Duff Details Symptoms After Contracting COVID-19's Delta Variant

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Vows to Testify Against Him in Trial Despite Harassment

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Vows to Testify Against Him in Trial Despite Harassment

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Alice Ripley Apologizes, Insists Grooming Accusations Are 'Misinterpretation' of Her Actions

Alice Ripley Apologizes, Insists Grooming Accusations Are 'Misinterpretation' of Her Actions

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

Jennifer Lopez Plans to Enroll Her Kids in the Same School as Ben Affleck's

Jennifer Lopez Plans to Enroll Her Kids in the Same School as Ben Affleck's

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party