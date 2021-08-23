 
 

Sha'Carri Richardson Has Perfect Clapback to Troll Claiming They Could Beat Her in Competition

Celebrity

Despite finishing in 9th place at the Prefontaine Classic following her disqualification from the Tokyo Olympics, the sprinter states that she is 'not upset with [herself] at all.'

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sha'Carri Richardson knows exactly how to deal with online trolls. After one critic claimed that he/she could beat her in a running competition, the sprinter clapped back at the individual and shut him/her up for good.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, August 22, the 21-year-old retweeted the user's post that read, "I feel I coulda beat Sha carri and all yes." Alongside the tweet, she dared, "I'll triple your whole year salary if you can," adding several crying laughing emojis.

This was not the first time Sha'Carri hit back at her haters. Just days earlier, she penned on Twitter, "I wish the people that talk mess about me was cute at least."

Sha'Carri has drawn backlash after she got disqualified from the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team in July for a positive marijuana test. The athlete reportedly turned to cannabis in the wake of her estranged mother's death.

Sha'Carri finally returned to the track on Saturday, August 21 when competing at the Women's 100-meter race at the Nike Prefontaine Classic in Oregon. Her comeback, however, did not meet fans' expectations as she finished in 9th place. She then pulled herself out from Saturday's 200-meter competition.

Despite her loss, Sha'Carri claimed she's "not upset" with herself. "I wanted to be able to come and perform having a month off... Not upset at myself at all. This is one race. I'm not done. You know what I'm capable of," she said in an interview with NBC.

"Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s**t you want, 'cause I'm here to stay. I'm not done. I'm the sixth-fastest woman in this game, ever. And can't nobody ever take that from me," the Texas native further emphasized. "Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but they're not done seeing me yet. Period."

