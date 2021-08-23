 
 

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

While the boxer says he is 'good,' the 'Tunnel Vision' rapper tells his fans he is 'not okay' after the jet they were on board crash landed shortly after takeoff.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is "not okay" after being involved in a terrifying plane crash with Gervonta Davis. On Saturday, August 21, the rapper and the boxer were on board a private jet which crash landed shortly after takeoff.

While both stars survived the incident, Kodak has now revealed he had injuries on his neck and back following the accident. "I Was On Dat Jet With @Gervontaa & Im Not Ok," so he tweeted on Sunday. "S**ttt Me, My Neck My Back all Dat," he informed his fans without detailing how extensive or serious the injuries were.

Gervonta has also given his fans an update following the scary situation. Taking to Instagram Live, he filmed the plane in the aftermath of the accident. "It took off but... it didn't take off," the boxer said in the video.

"I'm good...," he told his fans, before admitting, "I'm sweating and shaking" from the incident. He, however, revealed that his feet and butt were pretty hurt.

Despite only suffering from minor injuries, that was apparently enough to make Gervonta swear off flying again. "For anybody that wants to fly private, I think it is over. I'm driving or catching a train," so he declared.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash land, but Gervonta later spoke with a fellow passenger, who said that the pilots told them they didn't have control of the plane. He and others onboard speculated the crash occurred due to overheating with the plane and flight maneuvers other pilots were using in the air.

The 26-year-old also took to his Instagram Story to express his gratitude to have survived the crash. Sharing a photo of himself before he boarded the plane, he wrote, "I walk with angels."

It's unknown how many others were on the plane during the crash, but no one was transported medically from the scene, according to Stephen Gollan, the Battalion Chief for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. One unnamed patient was treated by paramedics on-site and refused a transport to a hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration sent a field investigator out to the site, which is typical in any sort of incident. However, there is not expected to be an investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board.

